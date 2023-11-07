Mahendra Singh Dhoni Takes the Field for Preventable Blindness Awareness with Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 7: Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals is delighted to introduce legendary Indian Cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as its esteemed Brand Ambassador. Popularly referred to as 'Captain Cool' for his outstanding leadership on the cricket field, MS Dhoni exemplifies qualities such as trustworthiness, reliability, and excellence. These attributes closely resonate with Maxivision's core values and philosophy, rendering him the perfect ambassador to spearhead the mission of educating and raising awareness about preventable blindness.

The need for proactive vision care cannot be overstated. Early preventive measures are not only more effective than corrective solutions but also help to prevent complications and vision disorders at their initial stages. This is especially important because various systemic health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and thyroid disorders, as well as lifestyle choices like smoking, can directly contribute to temporary or permanent vision impairment.

As part of this initiative, Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals emphasize the importance of regular eye checkups, likening them to other key components of preventive healthcare. The hospital chain is confident that the appointment of MS Dhoni as the Brand Ambassador will serve as a catalyst for spreading this crucial message far and wide. MS Dhoni's iconic status and charisma will help raise awareness on a massive scale, encouraging people to prioritize their eye health and seek timely medical attention. His association with the hospital underscores the importance of accessible and affordable eye care for all segments of society, transcending economic barriers.

Through the campaign and the continued efforts of Maxivision Eye Hospitals, the hope is that preventable blindness will become a less common affliction, and the gift of sight will be a reality for more individuals, contributing to a healthier and more vibrant society.

In the words of MS Dhoni, "Vision is at the heart of success in sports, where precision reigns supreme. The significance of clear vision extends far beyond the sporting arena. Following Maxivision's motto, 'Eyes Speak. We Listen.', we are committed to taking care of your most precious blessing - your vision. Regular eye check-ups and maintaining optimal visual health are equally vital for achieving excellence in life. One must prioritize both sports and healthy living to ensure that their vision remains at its best."

Adding more on the same, Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director of Maxivision Eye Hospitals said, "We are thrilled to have MS Dhoni join us as our Brand Ambassador. His legendary status and commitment to excellence make him the perfect representative of our mission to combat preventable blindness. With this collaboration, we aim to create greater awareness and ensure that accessible and affordable eye care becomes a reality for all segments of society."

Sudheer VS, Group CEO of Maxivision Eye Hospitals highlighted, "Across our network of 40+ hospitals, every day Maxivision provides a range of eye care services to thousands of patients. A significant number of these patients are only made aware of critical issues affecting their vision, lifestyle, and profession after thorough checkups. Our medical professionals often encounter patients with advanced-stage conditions like glaucoma and retinal issues, leaving limited room for restoring their vision to its full potential. The implementation of routine preventive eye care checkups can help avoid many of these eye diseases. Maxivision actively engages in a variety of online, offline, and on-ground initiatives aimed at promoting preventive eye care. By having a prominent figure like MS Dhoni endorse the importance of preventive eye care, we believe it will significantly reshape people's approach towards routine eye check-ups."

Maxivision's mission remains to provide accessible and affordable eye care to all, and our dedicated team of experienced doctors, coupled with the latest technology, reflects our commitment to this goal. With six trusted partners, each boasting over 30 years of experience, we have a combined expertise of 150 years in the field of eye care. As we move forward, we anticipate welcoming over 10 partners in various locations, further enhancing our group with additional expertise and reputation. Maxivision Eye Hospital is proud to be at the forefront of advancing eye care services, and with the support of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as our Brand Ambassador and Dr. GSK Velu's leadership, we are more determined than ever to make a significant impact on preventable blindness in India.

About Maxivision:

Maxivision Eye Hospital, founded by Dr. Kasu Prasad Reddy in 1996 and subsequently acquired by Dr. GSK Velu in 2011, stands as one of India's foremost and rapidly expanding eye care chains. Maxivision has consistently upheld its unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch and affordable eye care services. Since its inception in 1996, it has proudly served over 5 million patients. Presently, the network has expanded to include over 45+ centers, with continued growth, covering six states in South and West India. Maxivision Eye Hospital employs a comprehensive approach, featuring four distinct models of care: Super Tertiary Centres of Excellence, Tertiary Care Eye Hospitals, Secondary Care Eye Hospitals, Primary Eye Centers, and Vision Centres: Maxivision Eye Hospitals are equipped to provide the most advanced and critical eye care services.

www.maxivisioneyehospital. com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268960/Maxivision_Onboards_Dhoni_Img.jpg

