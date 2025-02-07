Mahindra & Mahindra reports strong Q3 FY25 results, consolidated PAT rises 20%

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has reported a 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs3,181 crore for Q3 FY25, driven by strong performances across its auto, farm, and services businesses.

According to Mahindra & Mahindra, the company's consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs41,470 crore, up 17 per cent YoY.

Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, M&M Ltd. said, "Our businesses continue to demonstrate strength in execution. Auto and Farm delivered solid performance on market share and margins, on the back of focused execution. The transformation at TechM is gathering momentum."

He added, "MMFSL continues to balance asset quality and growth priorities, with GS under 4 per cent on the back of strong AUM growth. Our Growth Gems are demonstrating steady progress towards their long-term objectives."

M&M's auto segment maintained its leadership in the SUV market, achieving a 23 per cent revenue market share, an increase of 200 basis points (bps).

SUV volumes rose 20 per cent YoY to 1.42 lakh units. The company also retained its No. 1 position in light commercial vehicles (LCVs) under 3.5T, with a 51.9 per cent market share, gaining 230 bps.

The auto segment's profit before interest and tax (PBIT) grew 37 per cent to Rs2,167 crore, with margins expanding by 120 bps.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M Ltd. said, "The launch of our flagship Electric Origin SUVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e set a new benchmark in global innovation. Thar ROXX won the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) as well as Autocar car of the year."

He added, "In Q3 F25, we were No. 1 in SUV revenue market share with 200 bps YoY increase. LCV < 3.5T volume market share is at 51.9 per cent, a gain of 230 bps. The Auto segment PBIT is up by 120 bps YoY. We achieved highest ever Q3 tractor market share at 44.2 per cent, gain of 240 bps YoY, and farm PBIT is up by 260 bps YoY."

In the farm equipment sector, M&M recorded its highest-ever Q3 tractor market share at 44.2 per cent, reflecting a 240 bps YoY increase.

Tractor volumes surged 20 per cent to 1.21 lakh units. The farm business PBIT saw a strong 42 per cent growth to Rs1,479 crore, with margins improving 260 bps.

The company's services and technology businesses also performed well. Mahindra Finance (MMFSL) saw its assets under management (AUM) grow 19 per cent YoY, with gross stage 3 (GS3) assets at 3.9 per cent, within the defined range.

Tech Mahindra's EBIT margin expanded by 480 bps, and PAT rose 93 per cent YoY. Mahindra Lifespaces reported residential pre-sales of Rs334 crore, while Mahindra Logistics revenue increased 14 per cent YoY to Rs1,594 crore. Club Mahindra's total income grew by 5 per cent to Rs391 crore.

Amarjyoti Barua, Group Chief Financial Officer, M&M Ltd. said, "Our Q3 consolidated results reflect strong performance across multiple businesses despite global headwinds. Our operating businesses remain laser focused on execution and we remain committed to disciplined capital allocation to drive long term shareholder value creation."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor