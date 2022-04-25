Major brands sign up with Market of India; 65 percent of construction completed

A host of big brands have recently signed up and purchased shops and office space at the ambitious Market of India project here in Chennai.

The SPR City - Market of India, is a first-of-its-kind organized wholesale & retail centre, designed to build a self-sustained community of traders.

Big brands that have recently purchased shops and office space at Market of India include

Hotel Saravana Bhavan

Ayyappa Ghee

Loiee

Idhayam-G

Dot.com

Vasanth & Co

Roshan Bags

Ravi Pickles

Godrej Interio

Pigeon

Currently over 2000 plus shops have been sold at this project and 65 percent of construction achieved. Shops begin at Rs. 40 lakhs onwards.

The ambitious 5000+ shops project to be built in phases is aimed at making Chennai a global trading capital and giving Indian traders a global platform to showcase and sell their products.

Navin Ranka, Director, SPR Group said, "Big brands signing up with Market of India is an indication that the project is gaining in acceptance with the Chennai business community. The idea behind Market of India, is to give a trader and or a business owner an environment where he can grow to his full potential. We have taken care of all infrastructural issues and present shop owners with an empowering trade environment. Tamil Nadu has wide demographic links with Singapore, Middle East, Europe and US and can leverage its demographic links and take advantage of being in a position to become the Trade Capital for both India and the World."

Saravanan of Hotel Saravana Bhavan said, "Market of India is a concept we believe in. This is the first-of-its-kind upcoming largest Wholesale & Retail market coming up in Chennai. It is centrally located and makes perfect sense for us to have our shop in one of the most sought destinations for business in Chennai. The layout is good and facilities are matchless. We are very happy to be a part of Market of India."

Abdul Mazeeth from Roshan Bags said, "A market place which has both retail and wholesale units is the ideal place for us to be in. This is a concept whose time has come. I am confident that Market of India will be a great success."

Kushal from Dotcom who has booked office space at Market of India, said, "The facilities at Market of India are unbeatable. The location and having so many businesses around us make this a perfect spot for us. As a concept, I believe this is a perfect model to replicate in other states. We are very happy to be a part of Market of India."

Market of India is a first-of-its-kind organized wholesale & retail market, designed to build a self-sustained community of traders. Merely a few kilometres from trade hubs in Parrys, Sowcarpet, Purasawalkam and Choolai, it is located at SPR City, Chennai' largest integrated township in the heart of Chennai.

Market of India will bring all traders under one roof and is projected to grow into an iconic business destination, rivalling some of the biggest trade centres in China. Drawing inspiration from wholesale & other traditional Indian markets, Market of India is devised as an extension to the bustling trade hubs of the city and is a cohesive marketplace where business can be carried out seamlessly. Comprising 9 markets that offer world-class features and amenities.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor