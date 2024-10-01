Major strategic initiatives by Kings Infra

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 1: Shaji Baby John, Chairman and Managing Director, Kings Infra addressing the Press on the conclusion of the successful conduct of the 36th AGM of the Company spoke on the key initiatives and developments, outlining the Company's strategic direction and future roadmap for sustainable growth.

Shaji will represent Kings Infra at the Conxemar 2024 Seafood Fair at Vigo, Spain from 1st to 3rd October. He will also visit major clients in Spain and Italy from 4th to 9th October. This important visit covering the markets in Spain and Italy is a strategic move to expand the footprint of Kings Infra in the high value markets in Europe.

Kings Infra had also participated in Seafood Expo 2024 at Barcelona in April, and contacts were established with several leading importers and distributors from Spain, Italy, France, Portugal and other European countries.

Shaji said that very important meetings have been lined up during the Conxemar2024 Seafood Fair at Vigo Spain to meet with existing clients as well as new potential buyers of value added shrimp products including certified antibiotic free Head-on shrimps.

The appointment of Jesus Vicente Piero Sos, a seasoned businessman in the agri products business in Spain as Business Development Advisor, International Markets based in Valencia, Spain has enabled the Company to engage directly with large high value clients, Distributors and retail chains in Spain and Italy and the Company's order books are full for shipments to the end of the year to cater to the Christmas and New year sales.

Shaji and Jesus will be meeting the clients to conclude long term contract for the next year especially for summer sales.

Shaji stated that these initiatives will require more investments into value added processing and working capital. In order to facilitate the same, the Company has taken the necessary steps to monetise part of the land banks and real estate assets held by the Company. This is the best time for the same since the infrastructure sector is also very vibrant and real estate is booming in North Bangalore, Kochi and Tuticorin where the Company has its land banks.

Shaji informed that the Company owned 126 acres of land in Tuticorin, which is being developed by its subsidiary, M/s. Kings Maritech Eco Park Limited. After the development of the Eco Maritech Units (EMU), the balance land with almost 1.1 km long pristine beach frontage is being offered for joint development as an Entertainment hub, Marina and Resorts to leading National and International brands which will give multiple revenue streams, cash accruals and valuations.

Additionally he informed that the Company is offering about 12 acres of prime commercial property near to Cochin International Airport, 10 acres of land adjacent to Bangalore International Airport in joint development or outright sale to leading developers as a part of our monetization plan to reinvest the same for scaling up our core business of sustainable aquaculture.

Shaji extended his gratitude to all stakeholders, especially the media for whole-hearted support to the Company in its entire journey and requested for continued support in the exciting new phase of this sustainable growth story.

