Make Festive Travel Special with Janmashtami Special Food order in Train on Zoop

New Delhi (India), September 7: As the festival season in India approaches with Janmashtami just around the corner, dietary guidelines become increasingly important. Festive periods in India bring specific food restrictions into play, such as the consumption of Satvik food, strict adherence to vegetarian meals, and observing dietary restrictions during fasting. These celebrations are also known for their rich variety of traditional dishes, particularly during Janmashtami and other festivities. Earlier, travellers often missed out on enjoying these traditional dishes while on the move, resorting to homemade cold meals or snacks due to their unavailability. However, Zoop has transformed the experience for train passengers during Janmashtami allowing them to savour their preferred hot meals while on the go.

Zoop, a certified Online Food Aggregator under the IRCTC e-catering project, is dedicated to enhancing the dining experience for train travellers by offering exciting food options. It ensures passengers receive their preferred meals conveniently at their train seats. Zoop also recognizes the importance of festivals like Janmashtami and through collaboration with 2500+ FSSAI approved top restaurants at more than 160 train stations and on 5000+ trains across India, guarantees a satisfying dining experience during festive travel, catering to passengers’ culinary preferences and dietary needs.

Zoop’s Janmashtami Food Choices

Train passengers can now fully enjoy the special Janmashtami cuisine while maintaining their fasting traditions thanks to Zoop. This service offers an extensive menu catering to a variety of preferences, including Satvik dishes without onions and garlic, purely vegetarian meals, and options for devotees observing fasting rituals with simple fruit, vegetable, and dairy-based meals. Additionally, Zoop provides a delightful selection of traditional Janmashtami snacks and sweets, such as: Meva ke ladoo, Makhana Paag, Kheer, Dhaniya Panjiri, Makhan Mishri, Chakli in North India, Murukku from Andhra, Seedai and Verkadalai Urundai from Tamil Nadu, and Gopal kala from Maharashtra. Accessing these options is made easy through Zoop’s official website, App, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Google Chat.

How to Order Janmashtami Special Food on Train through Zoop:

1. Open Zoop via their website, app, or WhatsApp 7042062070 for assistance.

2. Enter details – PNR number, train name/number, or station name.

3. Discover diverse restaurants and food choices, then make your choice.

4. Choose the payment option and confirm the order.

5. The food is all set to arrive at your train seat. Enjoy!

“Zoop is committed to enhancing train journeys during festive occasions by catering to the unique tastes and dietary preferences of train travellers. Beyond merely offering meals, Zoop has established a broad network of restaurants to ensure that the Janmashtami celebration on the train is not only delightful but also nourishing. We provide a wide range of traditional and specialised meal choices, streamline the ordering process for user convenience, and place a strong emphasis on ensuring dining satisfaction while travelling by train,” says Puneet Sharma, Founder, Zoop.

Zoop’s Food Ordering Services and Payment Options

Zoop offers several online food ordering services, including pre-booked meals for upcoming train journeys and on-board delivery. Additionally, with multiple payment options such as:

– Online payments using credit/debit cards, net-banking, UPI, and Zoop wallet.

– Cash on delivery.

– And the newly introduced “Pay At Delivery.”

Zoop provides a wide range of food options and round-the-clock services to enhance the festive experience in India. Moreover, its multilingual platform allows train passengers to order meals in Hindi, English, or Hinglish, tailored to their dietary preferences, making Janmashtami travel truly memorable. Order food from Zoop to make your festive train travel truly unforgettable!

