'Make-in-Odisha' conclave 2025: CM meets diplomats, businesses at Delhi curtain raiser

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday met ambassadors from various countries and members of the different association in New Delhi, in a precursor to 'Make-In-Odisha' conclave that will be held in his state January next year.

During the curtain raiser event, the CM apprised the gathering about his state, located on the eastern seaboard of India, with a coastline of over 480 kilometres.

Odisha, he said, is now an emerging destination for investments from diverse sectors, and geographies.

"We are a state of immense natural wealth. Rich deposits of minerals like iron ore, bauxite, nickel, chromite, and coal, along with vast forest and water resources, have made Odisha a key player in India's mineral and metal-based industries," said the chief minister.

He said his state has a highly skilled workforce that is ready to meet the demands of modern industries.

"While we continue to rely on minerals and metals, we are now actively diversifying into new, fast-growing sectors," he said.

"Odisha is emerging as a destination for industries that are human skill-driven and demand-focused, such as apparel, technical textiles, food processing, chemicals, petrochemicals, IT, renewable energy, green fuels and electronics manufacturing. This transition is central to our vision of becoming a leader in sustainable economic development," he said.

Highlighting that his state offers pristine beaches, coastal lagoon, forests and wildlife sanctuaries, he said Odisha is an unmatched experience for visitors.

"Our state is home to monuments such as the Sun Temple at Konark, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and vibrant cultural festivals that reflect the deep historical and spiritual legacy of our land," he said, outreaching for tourism opportunities.

As part of the event, he invited them to explore opportunities for investment, trade, and collaboration.

