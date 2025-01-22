PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: Kenvue, the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue and the makers of ORSL® electrolyte drinks, today launched WHO ORS, in ready to drink (RTD) format for patients with diarrhea-led dehydration.

Backed by science and recommended by experts, ORSL®, India's No.1 Ready-to-Drink electrolyte drink brand with its scientifically formulated portfolio pioneered the ready-to-drink electrolyte category in India. Over the last 20+ years, ORSL® has been advancing the science of fluids, electrolytes and energy (FE&E) with its advanced hydration formulations to help support recovery in non-diarrheal conditions as an adjuvant.

Building on this legacy, makers of ORSL® expand their Ready-to-Drink (RTD) rehydration portfolio with the launch of ORS - WHO approved formula targeted for patients with diarrhea-led dehydration.

According to the WHO, diarrhea continues to be a major global health challenge with nearly 1.7 billion cases of childhood diarrheal disease every year. In India, diarrhea remains the third leading cause of death in children, especially those under 5 years. Oral rehydration salts (ORS) recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) is the gold standard in the treatment of diarrhea, yet it remains under-prescribed. As per National Family Health Survey-5 2019-21), ORS coverage amongst children under 5 years while improving continues to be low (60.6%).1

Ready-to-Drink ORS provides patients with a solution which ensures accurate osmolarity as recommended by WHO, is easy to consume in ready-to drink format and delivers rehydration to fight diarrhea. It is estimated that ORS alone can prevent 93% of deaths due to diarrhea. Studies show that reduced osmolarity ORS solutions have proven efficacy to reduce unscheduled IV therapy by 33%.2

A Kenvue study, "Wide Variability in Osmolarity of Reconstituted Powdered Oral Rehydration Salts Due to Disparity in the Method of Preparation Among Indian Consumers," published in Journal of Applied Pharmaceutical Sciences revealed substantial preparation errors in powdered ORS solutions that may compromise their efficacy and may pose risks during diarrheal dehydration. The study recorded osmolality variations due to inaccuracies in water volume measurements along with subjective measures such as taste preferences, underscoring the challenges caregivers face in preparing powdered ORS solutions correctly. Similarly, a study on knowledge and practices regarding oral rehydration therapy among mothers in rural area of Vasind, India, highlighted common preparation errors faced by caregivers when preparing ORS powder. The study mentioned that while 122 mothers were aware of ORS packets to be dissolved in 1 litre of water, only 32% mothers had accurate knowledge on preparation of ORS, yet nearly half of these mothers followed wrong practice of preparing ORS.3

The new WHO ORS, from the makers of ORSL® is designed with Hydra-Activ Technology^ and ensures 100% assured WHO Osmolarity^ supporting faster recovery from diarrhea, mitigating water contamination, preparation errors and other concerns when using WHO ORS powder formulations. This formulation offers caregivers and healthcare professionals a reliable, hygienic and convenient option to combat diarrheal dehydration effectively. The new product is available in two delightful flavors, Apple & Orange.

Commenting on the new launch, Manish Anandani, Managing Director, India, Kenvue, said, "ORSL® is a priority brand in our global self-care portfolio. ORSL® has uniquely shaped the role that ready-to-drink electrolytes can play as an adjuvant in supporting faster recovery from acute non-diarrheal illnesses. We continue to bring science backed innovations and work closely with healthcare practitioners to keep advancing the science behind hydration solutions. The launch of new Ready-to-Drink ORS-WHO approved formula underscores our unwavering commitment to fight and address diarrheal dehydration with convenience."

Speaking on the introduction of WHO ORS, Prashant Shinde, Business Unit Head - Self Care, Kenvue, said, "ORSL® pioneered the Ready- to-Drink hydration category for non-diarrheal conditions. We have worked closely with health care professionals to create a robust understanding on the role of dehydration in improving patient outcomes. We have been strengthening our portfolio with differentiated offerings to address targeted hydration needs. With the launch of Ready-to-Drink WHO ORS, we enter a new space of diarrheal dehydration, thereby solidifying our position in ready-to-drink hydration solutions."

Dr. C Suresh Kumar, Consultant Pediatrician RVM Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, said, "WHO ORS is a gold standard in the treatment of diarrhea related dehydration and proven to reduce hospitalization and complications like severe dehydration. However, owing to lack of right preparation of ORS powders, patient recovery may get impacted. Ready-to-drink ORS formulations with WHO label on front of pack, provide accurate osmolarity and help aid recovery."

WHO ORS from the makers of ORSL® was introduced at Pedicon 2025, 62nd National Conference of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, an event attended by India's leading pediatricians. Kenvue showcased the science behind its complete portfolio of hydration solutions for diarrheal and non-diarrheal conditions. The event also saw pediatricians pledging their support to combat diarrhea with WHO ORS and reduce preventable child mortality.

About Kenvue:

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, Johnson's®, Listerine®, Neutrogena®, and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we believe in the extraordinary power of everyday care, and our teams work every day to put that power in consumers' hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.

About ORSL®:

ORSL®, No.1 Ready-to-Drink electrolyte drink brand with its scientifically formulated portfolio, pioneered the ready-to-drink electrolyte category in India. Over the last 20+ years, ORSL® has been advancing the science of fluids, electrolytes and energy (FE&E) and to support holistic recovery. With its diversified portfolio, ORSL® offers specialized hydration solutions designed to cater to consumer's varied needs during illness and day-to-day depletion occasions. Kenvue's RTD portfolio includes ORSL® Immunity+, ORSL® Plus Active+ and ORSL® Rehydrate+.

