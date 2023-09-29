Making Waves: WomanLikeU Emerges as India's Premier Fashion Swimwear Brand

India PR Distribution

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 29: WomanLikeU, India's fastest-growing women's fashion startup, is making waves in the industry with its commitment to engineering swimwear that caters to the unique body types of Indian women. Founded by fashion experts from the prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), this innovative brand has not only achieved remarkable sales figures but has also garnered the highest customer satisfaction metrics.

Within just one year of its inception, WomanLikeU has soared to a staggering monthly sales figure of INR 6,000,000. With over 15,000 delighted customers and a meticulous measurement process involving more than 30,000 Indian women, the brand's success story is deeply rooted in its dedication to garment engineering and technology.

Shaping Success with Expertise

The brainchild of founders Zoheib and Shrijal, both NIFT graduates, WomanLikeU benefits from their combined expertise in fashion and business. Zoheib, with over 15 years of experience working with global fashion elites, who has also pursued business studies from ISB Hyderabad, brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the table. Shrijal, a fashion design graduate and a master's degree holder from NIFT, adds a creative flair that perfectly complements Zoheib's business acumen.

According to Shrijal, "Indian women's fitting issues are unique and cannot be solved by merely adopting European, American, or UK sizing. We have a large and impactful population of very strong Indian women; we definitely deserve well-fitting apparel, and it's high time someone comes up with a solution for us."

A Commitment to Garment Engineering

Zoheib emphasizes the crucial role of garment technology in crafting the perfect fit and comfort for customers: "In my experience, garment technology deserves to play a major role in all apparel; it's often overlooked. Correct garment engineering is the blueprint for fit and comfort. It's a highly complex skill, acquired over time and through extensive work. That's our strength. Once you master that skill, from design to manufacturing, to packaging, everything can align around it, ultimately making the product speak for itself."

Raising the Bar with Recent Pre-Seed Funding

In a testament to their vision and potential, WomanLikeU has recently secured pre-seed funding to further accelerate their growth and expansion. This investment will fuel their mission to revolutionize women's swimwear in India and solidify their position as a leader in the entire vacation wear segment.

A Bright Future Ahead

WomanLikeU is setting its sights even higher, with plans to double its scale in the coming six months. The entire team is brimming with excitement for the journey ahead, as they continue to define women's vacation wear in India, one perfectly-engineered piece at a time.

