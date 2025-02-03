Malabar Group Announces Scholarships for Over 3,900 Girl Students, Reinforces its Vision for Women Empowerment

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Malabar Group, a leading Indian business conglomerate and the parent company of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, announced its Educational Scholarships for girl students in Telangana for the 2024-2025 academic year. The announcement was made during an event at The Telangana State IAS Officers Institute in Somajiguda, Hyderabad. This announcement marks a significant milestone in the Group's flagship CSR initiative, the Malabar Scholarship Programme, which underscores its commitment to supporting girls' education. The event was inaugurated by D Anasuya Seethakka Garu, Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), Women & Child Welfare, Government of Telangana. The Group's top leadership, including, Asher O, MD - India Operations - Malabar Group, Siraj PK, Retail Head - Rest of India - Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Mohammed Shareej K, Zonal Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Shanib K, Zonal Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds were also present at the event along with other management team members of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, customers, well-wishers and students. This year, the scholarship program in India has earmarked a budget of Rs. 16 crore to support the education of over 21,000 girl students. In Telangana, a total of Rs. 3.14 crore has been allocated to assist the education of more than 3,900 girl students across 116 colleges in the state.

Speaking about the initiative, MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, said, "Education is the most powerful tool to change the world. Our scholarship programme is a direct reflection of Malabar Group's deep-rooted belief that education unlocks opportunities and transforms lives. We are committed to removing barriers for young girls so they can fulfil their educational aspirations and contribute meaningfully to society."

Since its inception, Malabar Group has demonstrated a strong commitment to inclusive growth through its social welfare activities. In 1999, the Malabar Charitable Trust (MCT) was created to structure and expand these efforts. The group allocates 5% of its profits to CSR initiatives, which span education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and poverty alleviation, focusing on empowering marginalized communities.

The Malabar National Scholarship Programme, launched in 2007, is a flagship initiative under its CSR framework. To date, over Rs. 60 crore has been contributed to support the programme, providing financial aid to more than 95,000 girl students across India & over Rs. 13.74 crore has been contributed to the support of more than 22,400 girl students in Telangana State. By focusing on girls' education, Malabar Group aims to uplift not just individuals but entire communities, ensuring future generations are equipped with the tools for social and economic progress.

In addition to the scholarship programme, the Malabar Group's Hunger-Free World Project provides nutritious meals to the underprivileged across the country. Supported by a strong network of volunteers and partnerships with local NGOs, the initiative is committed to eradicating hunger and ensuring food security for all. Currently, over 60,000 food packets are distributed daily in 81 cities across 17 states in India. Additionally, 10,000 food packets are provided every day to school students in Zambia. Malabar Group aims to scale the project to serve 100,000 people daily at 200 centres. The Hunger-Free World Project is being implemented in collaboration with Thanal, a voluntary organisation, which is active in social service.

The Malabar Group has also launched the Grandma Home project, which provides free, fully equipped accommodation for destitute women, offering them protection and care. Currently, homes are operational in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, with plans to expand to major cities in Kerala, as well as Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai.

We have also established 581 micro-learning centers across 12 states, dedicated to educating dropout students. To date, we have supported over 25,800 students. The Group's CSR initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalized communities include medical aid for the underprivileged, support for housing construction, and financial assistance for the marriages of women in need. To date, the Malabar Group has invested over Rs. 282.29 crore in various social responsibility projects, reflecting its commitment to sustainable development.

Malabar Group's continued focus on impactful initiatives such as education and hunger relief exemplifies the company's belief that sustainable growth is only possible when communities are empowered and supported in every way possible. This dedication will remain at the heart of all future endeavours as the Group continues to expand both its business and social responsibilities.

Malabar Charitable Trust (MCT) founded in the year 1999 is the CSR wing of Malabar Group of Companies. The group allocates up to 5% of its profits towards CSR and philanthropic initiatives. MCT activities have been channelised through the Malabar Gold & Diamonds (MGD) Showrooms, the flagship company of Malabar Group, across the country and also with operational support from grassroots organisations working in local communities.

