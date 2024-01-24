MALAIKOTTAI VAALIBAN’s design to that of Sholay, ULAGAM SUTRUM VALIBAN: Over 59 Countries by RFT Films

New Delhi (India), January 24: The highly anticipated Mohanlal movie Malaikottai Valiban directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, It was jointly produced by John & Mary Creative (in their maiden production), Century Films, Maxlab Cinemas and Entertainments, and Yoodlee Films, along with Amen Movie Monastery. is slated to release on 25th of January.

Having proved time and again, the critically acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pallissery hopes to have a wonderful outing with the experienced veteran Mohanlal as they join forces for the first time ever. Movie lovers all around the world are looking forward to its release and not just the malayalam movie lovers. The Actor Director combo has created a hype which very few movies from the Malayalam industry have pulled off.

The movie has an ensemble cast with cinematography by Madhu Neelakandan and music by Prasanth pillai. Director Lijo points out that the Amen team is reuniting with Prashanth Pillai composing the music for the movie.

MALAIKOTTAI VALIBAN is all set to have the biggest RFT release in the history of Malayalam cinema.The movie will hit the screens in approximately 36 European countries. This is the first time ever a Malayalam movie is getting such a wide release in almost 59 countries overseas excluding.

Malaikottai Valiban now holds the record for having the highest number of screen counts outside INDIA in Malayalam film history along with RFT films. Comparatively a smaller industry as opposed to the other industries, this is the first time a Malayalam movie is getting a huge number of screens. The movie is to hit almost 175 theatres in the UK. The whole crew of the movie can be proud that the film itself has a global vision. And also Malaikottai valiban is the first movie in history to get 178 premiers in the UK.

RFT Films is the brainchild of Ronald Thondickal, a malayali entrepreneur who has been passionate about promoting malayalam cinema to the global audience for more than decade. Thondickal has been instrumental bringing some of the finest Indian movies to European countries such as Drishyam, Premam, Usthad Hotel and Banglore days. Ronald Thondickal along with RFT films is the major reason for the release of Malaikottai valiban in all the 59 countries. Thanks to Ronald Thondickal and RFT films, Malaikottai valiban is going to have the biggest opening ever for a malayalam movie. The presales of the movie have already hit record sales. And also the RFT films giving 550+ shows on the first day in the UK. Malaikottai Valiban is the one and only movie to have pre bookings two weeks prior.

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery known for his works in cinema for his previous movies like Amen, Eemayo, Churuli, Nanpakal nerath mayakkam has shifted his focus completely to a new world where there will be action, grand visuals, music, fights, emotions. The crew behind the movie has confirmed that this will not only be a mass entertainer but will also hold a spiritual line. The movie is nothing like the Indian film industry is used to seeing.

The careergraph in terms of the quality and numbers of Mohanlal's filmography has done ever since the release of Odiyan and the fans not just Mohanlal but malayalam movie lovers have been waiting eagerly for the return of the complete actor both acting and box office vice.

Movie buff Ronald Thondickal of RFT films has the distribution of Malaikottai Valiban who is pumped to distribute the movie all over Europe. The movie for sure holds a lot of surprises and the movie lovers all over can’t wait to witness the movie in theatres this 25th.

