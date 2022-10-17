Malaysia Visa Application Centres across India for Indian tourists

DU DIGITAL GLOBAL & Convergence, the official Visa Application Centre for Malaysia Visas in India has announced that due to a temporary outage of the Malaysia E Visa portal, applicants can submit their applications at our Malaysia Visa Application centres at Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai and with our partner VFS Global in all major cities.

The centres will facilitate all categories of Visa including Work, Student, Tourist and Medical Visa.

Temporary process for till further notice:

Visa Fees is Rs1000/- in the form of demand draft + Service Charge Applicable

Processing Time: 6 working days

List of documents required:

Visa Application Form (Applicant can get from Visa Application Centres)

Original Passport along with one copy of passport bio page

Confirm Air Tickets: For Tourist Visa: Entry & Exit both, For work Visa: Only entry

Hotel Bookings for Tourist & Invitation cases

2 Passport size Photographs

Demand Draft of Rs 1000/- per applicant

Please Visit any of the following Visa Application Centres Address:

Mumbai Visa Application Address:

03rd floor, Urmi Axis Building, Behind Famous Studio, Opp E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi (West), Mumbai - 400 011

Delhi Visa Application Address:

Mezzanine level, Shivaji Stadium metro station, Baba kharak Singh Marg, Connaught place New Delhi 110001

Chennai Visa Application Address:

No 74, 2nd floor, Fagun Towers, Ethiraj Salai, Egmore, Chennai 600 008

Visit our website for more information or can write at contactcentre@malaysiavac.com or Call at +91 22 67866032

This story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor