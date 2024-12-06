Maldives Finance Minister Moosa Zameer graced Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagles Golf Championship

VMPL

Gurgaon (Harayana)/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: Vishwa Samudra Engineering (VSE) recently concluded The 8th Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagles Golf Championship in Delhi and Mumbai. Graced by the presence of Moosa Zameer, Finance Minister of the Maldives, Dr. Abdulla Muththalib, Minister of Construction and Infrastructure Maldives and other key dignitaries, the event underscored growing India-Maldives ties and Maldives' commitment to promoting golf on the international stage.

Addressing the event Moosa Zameer, Finance Minister of the Maldives stated, "It is a privilege to attend the Golden Eagles Golf Championship today. This prestigious event not only highlights the excellence in the sport but also reinforces the ever strengthening ties between India and the Maldives. The Maldives is dedicated to promoting sports, especially golf, and sees these kinds of events as a way to improve international collaboration and the bonds between our nations."

Adding to this, Shivdutt Das, Executive Director, Vishwa Samudra Group, said, "We are honored to welcome Honourable Minister Moosa Zameer and Dr. Abdulla Muththalib to this year's Golden Eagles Golf Championship. His presence marks a significant step in strengthening India-Maldives relations, and the Vishwa Samudra Group looks forward to fostering future collaborations with the Maldives."

The Golden Eagles Golf Championship, which is currently in its eighth edition, has solidified its position as one of India's most prominent athletic events by integrating elite golf competition with opulence and first-rate entertainment.

About the Vishwa Samudra Group

The Vishwa The Vishwa Samudra Group, is a multilateral business conglomerate headquartered in Hyderabad, India, and its international office in Dubai, UAE. A rapidly growing group with a strong presence in India , with over 15 companies that started its roots at the Krishnapatnam Port in India, also has business interests in various countries like Singapore, USA, UAE, France, Germany, Maldives, Guyana and more, panning across various verticals - Infrastructure & Engineering, Construction, Logistics, Shipping Services, Maritime Services, Manufacturing, Commodity Trading , Security Services, Port Operations, and Real Estate.

