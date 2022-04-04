Mamaearth and Femina handpick Goodness Ambassadors as they embark on the journey to celebrate Beautiful Indians

Mamaearth and Femina launched Beautiful Indians, a property established to celebrate the goodness stories of the most beautiful Indians. The first edition of Mamaearth-Femina Beautiful Indians, announced last month, is a nationwide search to award goodness ambassadors.

Since the launch of the initiate, over thousands of individuals across the country shared real-life stories of kindness, generosity, love and the goodness they witnessed in others that have helped them sail through a few of the most challenging phases. People shared stories about ordinary people, celebrities, content creators, and organizations who came forward to extend a helping hand.

With an intent to celebrate the most loved goodness stories, Mamaearth and Femina began the quest to find Goodness Ambassadors to embark upon the journey of finding the most beautiful Indians. After extensive search, Mamaearth and Femina have onboarded six industry leaders to be a part of their goodness panel. These changemakers have inspired the world with their work and are committed to contributing towards making the world a better place through their actions.

* Varun & Ghazal Alagh: Meet Mamaearth co-founders, Ghazal and Varun Alagh, who are driven by purpose and passion to add goodness to the lives of the people and the planet by striving to build an eco-friendly future, and by redefining the beauty business, one product at a time.

* Taheera Kashyap Khurana: Author and filmmaker Tahira is a strong icon of influence for women's empowerment through her characters. She is the co-founder of Indian Women Rising, a cinema collective that sheds light on Indian female filmmakers across the world.

* Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia: Director of the non-governmental organization Hemkunt foundation which has worked effortlessly through the pandemic to provide humanitarian relief to society.

* Ambika Muttoo: As Editor-in-Chief of Femina, Ambika has galvanised the heritage brand with unusual covers and features to offer stories of achievement and goodness to inspire women across the diaspora.

*Shefali Shah: Known for her portrayals of strong female characters, the prolific actor spent the lockdown building bridges between resources and those in need using her reach on social media. She also donates earnings from her paintings to charity through Concern India Foundation.

The initiative requires people to share stories of the Goodness ambassadors around them on the website. An individual can initiate this by nominating themselves or someone else who has been conducting selfless acts of goodness. Sharing goodness stories on is one way to get involved. The nationwide hunt for 'goodness' stories will culminate in an event honoring these Beautiful Indians and inspiring stories that promise to make the world a better place with their goodness-filled action.

A brand established on the founding principles of Honesty, Natural and Safety, Mamaearth believes that goodness starts with the small things that each one of us can do every day. It resides in the little choices we can make in our daily lives. The brand added goodness inside their products by being animal cruelty-free (PETA certified), toxin-free, plastic positive and through the plant goodness initiative. It was time to celebrate goodness inside others by celebrating the Beautiful Indians.

Founded by husband-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Mamaearth is Asia's first brand with Made safe certified products that offer toxin-free & natural baby care, and personal care products. Driven by innovation and using the best of nature and science, the brand caters to all personal care needs of young, aspirational and increasingly conscious Indian consumers. In a short span of 5 years, Mamaearth has created a product portfolio of 140+ products packed with goodness inside, has reached over 5 million customers in 500 Indian cities servicing 14000 pin codes, and is the fastest-growing FMCG brand in India. Mamaearth products are available on , major eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart and over 30000 point of sales across the country.

Honasa Consumer Pvt Limited (HCPL), is a digital-first consumer brands company creating the FMCG conglomerate of the future. A company built on the values of Honesty, Natural ingredients and Safe care, HCPL caters to the needs of millennial consumers through innovative products, evolved propositions, direct to consumer marketing, and e-commerce fulfillment. Currently catering to over 1000 cities in India with brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Ayuga & Aqualogica, HCPL is building an ecosystem that helps benefit the consumers and community at large. Backed by Sequoia, Sofina Ventures SA, Evolvence, Fireside Ventures, and Stellaris Venture Partners, HCPL has become a billion-dollar personal care House of Brands in just 5 years.

