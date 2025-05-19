Mamta Parvez Khan Shines on the Red Carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival

New Delhi [India], May 19: Mamta Parvez Khan, the talented 1st runner-up of the Elite UmB Pageant, has proudly represented India on the iconic red carpet of the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Her stunning appearance captivated audiences and showcased the essence of Indian beauty and elegance.

Dressed in a breathtaking orange gown adorned with glittering embellishments, Mamta shone brightly against the backdrop of the Cannes glamour. The exquisite dress, which took an impressive 180 days to hand weave, was one of the most talked-about outfits of the event, reflecting exceptional craftsmanship and style. The vibrant color and intricate details highlighted her poise, making her a standout figure among numerous celebrities.

As she graced the red carpet, Mamta’s presence resonated with elegance and confidence, earning her praise from fashion critics and fans alike. Her journey from the Elite UmB Pageant stage to representing India at such a prestigious international platform is commendable and inspiring.

Mamta's dazzling appearance not only celebrates her personal achievements but also underscores the richness of Indian culture in the global arena. As she twirled for photographers and engaged with fellow artists, Mamta Parvez Khan became a symbol of pride for India, embodying the spirit of creativity and excellence at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

