MANA Foresta achieves Second Consecutive Asia Pacific Property Awards for Best Residential Property in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19: MANA, a highly respected and renowned real estate brand in India, proudly announces the exceptional achievement of its project MANA Foresta. For the second time in a row, MANA Foresta has emerged victorious at the Asia Pacific Property Awards, securing the coveted title of Best Residential Property in India. This prestigious accolade serves as a testament to MANA Foresta's unwavering commitment to excellence, green living, innovation, and sustainable development within the real estate sector.

The Asia Pacific Property Awards are part of the globally renowned International Property Awards program, which celebrates the highest levels of achievement in the real estate industry. The awards honour outstanding property professionals across different regions, highlighting their exceptional contributions to the architectural and design landscape. MANA Foresta's winning residential property, located in Bengaluru, India, has once again demonstrated its exceptional quality, distinctive design of the 14-storey Vertical Forest Tower, and meticulous attention to detail. The development stands out for its innovative architectural elements, state-of-the-art amenities, and homes covered in greenery and presenting a forest-like environment that brings together experts in botany, sustainability, and ecology to create a radical project that revolutionises the concept of living space.

Expressing his delight on this significant accomplishment, D Kishore Reddy, CMD, MANA Projects, said, "We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized with the Asia Pacific Property Awards for the second year in a row. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional residential projects that consistently surpass the expectations of our discerning customers. We are deeply honoured to have our efforts acknowledged by the esteemed judging panel, further validating our dedication to excellence in the real estate industry. Our project represents a radical transformation of the living space, integrating nature and sustainability seamlessly into the design. We are proud to be at the forefront of revolutionising the concept of residential development and providing a truly exceptional living experience for our customers."

The Asia Pacific Property Awards judging panel comprises an influential group of industry experts who assess the projects based on criteria such as design, quality, innovation, sustainability, and overall appeal. Winning the Best Residential Property award for the second time reinforces MANA Foresta's position as a leader in the Indian real estate market, setting a new standard for excellence and innovation in residential development.

MANA Foresta is committed to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship. The company integrates eco-friendly features into its projects to minimise the environmental impact and enhance the overall quality of life for its residents. A forest tower, the first in India, brings out the relationship between nature and man. It is an effort to preserve and conserve the environment, while sustainably adding all the required amenities and luxuries expected in a premium apartment. This commitment aligns with the company's vision to create living spaces that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also environmentally responsible.

MANA, founded in 2000 by D. Kishore Reddy, has evolved over the past two decades to become a revolutionary force in the real estate market. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company is expanding across business verticals, including property development and construction, with plans to expand its footprint to Hyderabad.

With a commitment to green living, MANA has built a wealth of expertise in design, construction, and development, spanning across a spectrum of entry-level homes (through its brand, MACASA) to premium and luxury homes. The company's mission is to provide future-forward living that blends nature with dream spaces, using imagination to engineer homes for the next generation of homebuyers.

MANA's tagline, ‘Live Brilliantly,’ encapsulates the company's multidisciplinary approach to design, blending tomorrow's technologies with today's reality. With more than 8 million sq. ft. developed to date, MANA consistently delivers innovative, high-quality homes that exceed customer expectations.

