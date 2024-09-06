Mananveer Singh's 'Yaar Tera Ni' Ignites Punjabi Pop with Hip-Hop Fusion

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 6: Rising star Mananveer Singh has dropped his latest track, Yaar Tera Ni, a vibrant fusion of Punjabi pop and hip-hop/rap. Crafted in collaboration with the innovative Dpon Dash, this track blends catchy pop melodies with high-energy rap, delivering an infectious vibe that resonates with both sassy and upbeat moods.

Yaar Tera Ni captures the essence of an indie artist, his sense of belonging in the world, friendship, humbleness and youthful exuberance, making it an ideal anthem for today's generation. Its memorable hooks and rhythmic flow sets it apart as a standout Punjabi track.

The official video, now live on Mananveer Singh's YouTube channel, perfectly complements the song's lively spirit, showcasing an engaging visual experience that enhances the track's vibrant energy.

This new release follows the success of his earlier tracks like Sone Mahiya and Naughty Akhaan, which have already cemented his presence in the Punjabi music scene. With each release, Mananveer continues to redefine his unique style, blending traditional Punjabi elements with contemporary beats.

Coming from a small town called Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, Mananveer Singh discovered his passion for singing in the 8th grade. He is trained in Hindustani classical under Dr. Hamsalekha, a renowned music director in the Kannada film industry, Mananveer stepped into the music world in 2018. he released tracks like Beautiful and Manmeriye with Zee music in his early days, paving the way for his evolving music career

Distributed by DroomMusic Pvt. Ltd., Yaar Tera Ni is available on all major streaming platforms, delivering a high-energy anthem for fans of Punjabi pop. The track is currently trending on Instagram, marking a new milestone in Punjabi pop and hip-hop/rap music.

Watch the official video now on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B73yrL2kFB4

Listen to the song on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/1vgF047kQq1a7i9nlpfTBl?si=2790d9877f254d76

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor