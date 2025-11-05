Manappuram Unique Times Business Excellency Award 2025 Honors Exemplary Achievers in Business and Leadership

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 5: The Manappuram Unique Times Business Excellency Award 2025 was held on November 4th at the Gokulam Convention Centre, Kochi, in a grand celebration honoring excellence, innovation, and leadership in the business world. The evening brought together some of the most dynamic entrepreneurs and corporate leaders who have made remarkable contributions to the nation's business landscape. The event, organized by Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd under the leadership of Dr. Ajit Ravi, recognized individuals who have set new benchmarks in their respective industries through vision, perseverance, and creativity.

The ceremony was graced by V P Nandakumar, CMD of Manappuram Finance Ltd, and Dr. Ajit Ravi, Chairman of Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd, who together felicitated the awardees. The prestigious Excellence in Business Vision & Expansion Award was presented to John Alukkas, Managing Director of the Jos Alukkas Group, in recognition of his outstanding leadership and strategic foresight in expanding one of India's leading jewelry brands. The Excellence in Financial Leadership Award was conferred upon CA Vivek Krishna Govind, Senior Partner at Varma & Varma, for his exemplary contribution to financial management and governance.

The evening culminated in an inspiring celebration of entrepreneurial spirit and success. Each awardee's journey reflected the core essence of the Unique Times Business Excellency Award — a pursuit of excellence driven by innovation, integrity, and impact.

