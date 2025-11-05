Manappuram Unique Times Conclave 2025 | Experts Decode the Future of Digital Banking and Taxation in a Cashless Economy

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 4: The Manappuram Unique Times Conclave 2025, held on November 4th at the Gokulam Convention Centre, Kochi, brought together eminent leaders and financial experts to delve into the evolving landscape of digital banking and taxation in a cashless economy. Organized by Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd under the guidance of Dr. Ajit Ravi, the event served as a premier platform for thought-provoking dialogue on the technological and regulatory transformations redefining the financial ecosystem.

The conclave featured an illustrious panel comprising V P Nandakumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Manappuram Finance Ltd; Hari Velloor, Executive Vice President of ESAF Bank; Keshav Mishra, CEO and Co-Founder of 8byte AI; Bobby Thomas Varghese, Associate Director of EY Global Delivery Services and Nikhil K G, CEO of Pentad Securities. The session was expertly moderated by CA Vivek Krishna Govind, Senior Partner at Varma & Varma.

Engaging and insightful, the discussion explored the pivotal role of digital transformation in reshaping financial systems, enhancing transparency, and improving efficiency in tax compliance. Panelists emphasized how the rapid shift toward cashless transactions is driving financial inclusion, streamlining taxation, and fostering innovation in fintech and banking. With powerful perspectives shared by industry stalwarts, the event successfully highlighted the importance of collaboration between technology, policy, and business strategy in building a resilient and inclusive digital economy.

The 2025 edition of the Manappuram Unique Times Conclave concluded on an inspiring note, reaffirming its commitment to fostering meaningful conversations that shape the future of business and finance in India's digital era.

