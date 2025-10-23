Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited Announces Rights Issue Opening on October 27, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited (The Company, MIFL) is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India, engaged in lending and investment activities, open its Rights Issue on Monday, October 27, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 48.08 Crore.

The issue size is 48,08,21,750 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 1 each with an Issue Price of ₹ 1 Per Share.

Rights Issue details:

-Right Issue Price - ₹ 1 Each Share

-Right Issue Size - ₹ 48.08 Crore

-Right Entitlement - 1 Shares for every 2 shares held

* Renunciation of RE - 27th Oct, 2025 - 31st Oct, 2025

* Record Date - 23rd Sept, 2025

* Rights Issue Closes - 07th Nov, 2025

The net proceeds from the Rights Issue will be used to augment its capital base and provide funding requirements to expand its operational scale in relation to its NBFC activities.

Mr. Venkata Ramana Revuru, Chairman & Managing Director of Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited expressed, "As we continue our journey of growth and innovation, our focus remains on delivering financial solutions that strengthen our customers and drive sustainable progress. Over the years, we have nurtured strong, long-term relationships built on trust, transparency, and consistent customer satisfaction. Our growing emphasis on electric vehicle financing, business and personal loans, and other lending solutions reflects our commitment to fostering sustainable development and contributing to India's transition toward a cleaner and more resilient economy.

The net proceeds from the Rights Issue will be utilized to enhance our financial capacity and meet the growing funding requirements of our expanding NBFC operations. This capital infusion will enable us to enhance our scale, diversify our lending portfolio, and reinforce our position as a trusted financial partner dedicated to sustainable and responsible growth"

