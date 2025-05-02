Mangalam Worldwide Reports Robust 46 Percentage growth in FY25 standalone NP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2:Mangalam Worldwide Limited (MWL) (NSE EMERGE – MWL), a fully integrated stainless-steel company, reported Audited Financial Results for the Q4 & FY25.

Key Financial Highlights



Standalone Particulars (₹ Cr) FY25 FY24 YoY Change Total Income 1066.03 822.47 29.61 % EBITDA 59.11 41.53 42.32 % EBITDA (%) 5.54% 5.05% 49.51 bps Net Profit 29.41 20.10 46.32 % NPM (%) 2.76% 2.44% 31.50 bps Diluted EPS (₹) 10.27 7.78 32.01 %

Consolidted Particulars (₹ Cr) FY25 FY24 YoY Change Total Income 1066.03 822.47 29.61 % EBITDA 60.06 42.52 41.25 % EBITDA (%) 5.63% 5.17% 46.39 bps Net Profit 29.48 21.83 35.05 % NPM (%) 2.77% 2.65% 11.12 bps Diluted EPS (₹) 10.29 8.45 21.78 %

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vipin Prakash Mangal, Chairman of Mangalam Worldwide Limited said, “I am extremely proud to report robust growth for FY25, successfully meeting the expectations of all stakeholders. This remarkable performance is the result of a series of strategic initiatives undertaken over time. Key among these are the incorporation of a subsidiary to broaden our industry client base, a focused push on value-added products, and the strengthening of our brand presence. Our comprehensive product portfolio, tailored to meet the diverse demands of both domestic and international markets, has played a significant role in this achievement.

Furthermore, the commissioning of our captive solar power plant is set to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and support our commitment to lowering carbon emissions.

As India enters a phase of strong industrial growth backed by improving infrastructure, we are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities through our wide-ranging product offerings and ongoing market expansion efforts.“

Recent Highlight

Credit Ratings Company has received a stable long-term rating of ‘BBB+’ and a short-term rating of ‘A2’ from Acuité Ratings & Research for its bank facilities. Incorporation of Subsidiary Company-MWL Multicomm Private limted The Subsidiary Company will help to strengthen its trading and distribution operations across sectors like chemicals, metals, and textiles, supporting the company's long-term growth strategy. Commissions 1200 KWp Rooftop Solar Plant at Kapadwanj The plant, set up for captive consumption, marks a key step in the company's green energy transition—aimed at reducing carbon emissions, lowering energy costs, and aligning with India’s renewable energy goals.

