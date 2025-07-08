Manipal Academy of Higher Education Marks New Milestone with Launch of Online Undergraduate Degrees

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), a name synonymous with high benchmark in academic excellence, recently achieved a new milestone in online learning. MAHE Online has crossed a major milestone with over 10,000 learners enrolled in its online degrees and certifications a strong sign of growing trust in its flexible, accessible, and career-focused education.

Now, it takes the next big step by launching fully online undergraduate programs, designed to equip young learners with strong concepts, practical skills, and the freedom to learn anytime, anywhere.

The newly launched undergraduate programs includes Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) (Hons) and BCom (Professional) with ACCA. These degrees are aligned with the needs of the current job market, empowering students with market-aligned skills, exposure to global standards, and the opportunity to learn from MAHE's expert-led faculty.

The newly launched programs are available at www.onlinemanipal.com.

A New Era for Aspiring Business Leaders: BBA (Hons)

The online BBA is a three-year undergraduate program that builds a strong foundation in business, management, and entrepreneurship. After the third year, students can choose to pursue a BBA (Hons), if they fulfil the applicable criteria. What sets this program apart is its wide range of specializations, allowing learners to tailor their education to their career goals.

Students can choose from in-demand electives such as:

* Healthcare Management

* Business Analytics

* Marketing Management

* Human Resource Management

* Financial Markets

The total fee for the BBA program is Rs. 1,80,000, payable at Rs. 30,000 per semester. For international learners, the full program fee is $2,250, with a semester-wise payment option of $375.

A Global Edge with BCom (Professional) - ACCA Aligned

The online BCom (Professional) program is aligned with the ACCA qualification, making it ideal for students aiming for global careers in accounting and finance.

The total fee is Rs. 2,94,000 (Rs. 49,000 per semester). For international learners, the full program costs $3,900 or $650 per semester.

Why Choose MAHE Online for Your Undergraduate Journey?

MAHE Online offers flexible, affordable, and industry-aligned undergraduate programs from one of India's top private universities.

What sets it apart:

* Recognized as an Institution of Eminence

* Globally relevant curriculum with real-world focus

* 100% online, learn at your own pace

* Transparent, affordable pricing

* Expert faculty and digital-first learning

Join 10,000+ learners shaping their future with MAHE Online.

To learn more about MAHE's online programs, visit www.onlinemanipal.com.

