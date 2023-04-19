Manipal Hospital Delhi reaches out to public to raise awareness on Liver Health

New Delhi [India], April 19 (/PRNewswire): The liver is an essential organ responsible for processing and filtering toxins, producing bile, and storing nutrients. However, excessive alcohol consumption can cause serious damage to the liver, leading to conditions such as cirrhosis, hepatitis, and fatty liver disease. In light of this, healthcare experts at HCMCT Mpal Hospitals, Dwarka are urging people to be aware of safe alcohol consumption limits and to take steps to protect their liver.

Dr. (Col). Avnish Seth, Head - Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Mpal Organ Sharing & Transplant, HCMCT Mpal Hospitals, Dwarka stated, "The liver is one of the most important organs in the body, responsible for processing and filtering toxins, producing bile, and storing nutrients. Unfortunately, excessive alcohol consumption can cause serious damage to the liver, leading to conditions such as cirrhosis, hepatitis, and fatty liver disease. We spoke to people about liver health and found that many of them are aware of its importance, but struggle to take care of their liver due to their lifestyle."

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism suggests that men should not consume more than 14 standard drinks per week and women should not consume more than 7 standard drinks per week. It is also advised to have at least 2 alcohol-free days per week to allow the liver time to recover. However, recent studies show that no amount of alcohol is considered safe for liver health.

Emphasising the importance of liver health, Dr. Sarthak Malik, Consultant Gastroenterologist, HCMCT Mpal Hospitals, Dwarka said, "Liver health is very important. We have seen patients coming with liver disease in the form of fatty liver disease and alcoholic liver disease. It is important that one should keep their diabetes in control to control the fatty liver, and they should also get themselves checked for hepatitis B and C and if found negative, please get vaccinated for hepatitis B."

The liver is the largest internal organ in the body, responsible for filtering blood, producing bile for fat digestion, regulating blood sugar, and producing blood-clotting proteins. It is also the only organ capable of regenerating itself. Care must be taken to avoid harmful substances and alcohol, and healthcare providers should be consulted before taking new medications or supplements to maintain liver health.

