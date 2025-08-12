Manipal Hospitals Kolkata completes 50 successful TAVR cases

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 12: Manipal Hospitals - EM Bypass (erstwhile Medica Superspecialty Hospital), Kolkata is thrilled to announce the completion of 50 successful Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) cases, establishing the facility as a regional market leader in structural cardiac procedures in Eastern India.

TAVR is a minimally invasive approach of treating patients with severe aortic stenosis who are at high or prohibitive risk for traditional open-heart surgery. This is more than just a number, it demonstrates a patient's faith, cutting-edge infrastructure, the collaboration of the interdisciplinary heart team, and the unwavering commitment to giving patients a second chance at life. TAVR procedures are now well established and worldwide more than 120,000 patients underwent TAVR in 50 countries. In India, as of now, 5000 procedures have been performed over the last 10 years. In Eastern India, the highest number of TAVR procedures has been performed in Manipal Hospitals.

In recognizing this achievement, Dr. Dilip Kumar,Director Cath Lab, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Device and Structural Heart Expert, Manipal Hospital - EM Bypass, opined, "TAVR is a cardiac care milestone that has transformed the treatment of valve dysfunction in complex instances, particularly in the elderly and high-risk patients. Achieving the 50-case milestone without complications demonstrates not only our team's expertise, but also the patient-centred ecosystem we have established here at the units of Manipal Hospital in Kolkata. Catheter-based valve replacement is becoming the wave of the future in cardiac intervention, and we are proud to be at the forefront, giving world-class outcomes right here in Eastern India."

Dr. Arindam Pande, Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiology and Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital - EM Bypass shared, "With TAVR, we can provide a life-saving option to patients who previously had very little to choose from. In contrast to conventional surgeries, this one bypasses the opening of the chest and minimizes risks of anaesthesia. Patients usually go home in a day or two, and such a recovery is nothing less than a revolution. This milestone of 50 cases is a testament to the hospital's progressive attitude towards heart care."

Manipal Hospital is committed to harness the latest technology and clinical expertise to change lives. The team continues to strive for greater access to TAVR and providing the optimal recovery and quality of life to structural heart disease patients.

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multi-specialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals Limited (acquired in Sept 2023), the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 37 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds and a talented pool of 5,600+ doctors and an employee strength of over 18,600. Manipal Hospitals provide comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals are NABH and AAHRPP accredited, and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1941277/Manipal_Hospital_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor