Manoj Bakshi Praises Director Anil Sharma's Heartfelt Gesture During 'Gadar 2' Filming

New Delhi [India], September 7: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer "Gadar 2" is nothing short of a box office sensation. Dubbed as a "typhoon", it has whipped up a storm in cinema halls, raking in an impressive ₹493.37 crore by its fourth week. Under Anil Sharma's adept directorial helm, the movie is poised to cross the ₹500 crore mark. It's the magnetic performances by its actors have emerged as one of the pivotal driving forces.

Recently, the versatile actor Manoj Bakshi opened up about the incredible kindness exhibited by director Anil Sharma during the shoot of 'Gadar'. This story, brimming with human touch, gives a fresh perspective into the world of Bollywood, emphasizing that genuine kindness still thrives amidst the lights and camera.

Manoj Bakshi recollected, "The memory that stands out is from the time 'Gadar' was being filmed. At that juncture, I was hospitalized. When the shooting date arrived, I informed the Assistant Director (AD) that I couldn't make it due to my hospitalization. The message was relayed to Anil Sharma Sir. Now, being the stalwart director he is, he could have easily replaced me for the role. But what he did next was truly heartwarming."

Anil Sharma, displaying immense compassion, personally called Manoj to inquire about his health. After understanding the situation, and a discussion with the doctor, it was decided that if Manoj could be accompanied by an attendant, he might be able to perform his scene.

Manoj Bakshi further detailed, "The doctor confirmed the feasibility of the arrangement, advising me to rest and wait for Sharma ji's call for the scene. True to his word, I was summoned just ten minutes before my scene. With utmost efficiency, we completed the scene in two takes. After ensuring I was okay post the shoot, they allowed me to rest."

He concluded with glowing praise for Anil Sharma, "I firmly believe that Sharma ji thinks from the heart. Had he wanted, he could have easily handed the role to someone else. The fact that he didn't showcases his compassionate nature. All the credit for this goes to Sharma ji."

Manoj Bakshi stands out as a symbol of versatility in the vast panorama of Indian cinema. He has graced numerous blockbusters, including but not limited to "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Delhi Belly", "Jab Tak Hai Jaan", "Gori Tere Pyaar Mein", "Junooniyat", "Madaari", and "Hamari Paltan", "14 Phere", "Gumrah" On Netflix and "Mission Majnu", etching memorable characters that linger in the hearts of viewers. His recent cinematic offering, "Gadar 2", further cements his reputation. With its monumental success, the film emerges as one of Bollywood's biggest hits!

Talking about Manoj's upcoming projects, it includes Jar Pictures for "Moonwalk". In addition, he's also on board for the star-studded film of Red Chillies Entertainment "Project 20". While details remain under wraps, both projects underline Manoj Bakshi's commitment to varied and challenging roles, ensuring his fans have a lot to look forward to.

