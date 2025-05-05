Manoj Jewellers Limited IPO Opens On 5th May 2025, Closes on 7th May 2025

New Delhi [India], May 5: Manoj Jewellers Limited has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on May 5th 2025, closing on May 7th 2025, aiming to raise up to ₹ 16.20 Cr with shares to be listed on the BSE SME PLATFORM.

The issue size is 30.00 Lakhs equity Shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each.

Manoj Jewellers Limited

Incorporated in 2007, Manoj Jewellers Limited is engaged in the retail and wholesale business of various jewellery and ornaments made out of gold and diamonds studded with precious and semiprecious stones.

They are particularly known for their wide range of gold jewellery that includes items such as earrings, rings, necklaces, bracelets, and pendants.

Key Highlights:

Total Issue Size – 30.00 lakh equity shares of ₹ 10 each (aggregating up to₹20 Cr)

Fixed Price Issue of ₹20 Cr

Price – ₹54 per share

Lot Size – Retail- 2000 Equity Shares and in multiples of 2000 Equity Shares thereafter.

The company ensures product quality through strict procedures, timely delivery, and competitive prices. It offers regular designs, guarantees on-time delivery, and BIS hallmarked jewellery for customer confidence in purity.

The company offers a range of jewellery, including chains, rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces, bangles, and wedding jewellery. It operates two showrooms at No. 59, NSC Bose Road, Sowcarpet and 16 Ranganathan Kilpauk, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Equity Share Allocation

Total Issue Size (Fresh Issue): 30.00 Lakhs equity shares (Aggregating up to ₹16.20 Cr)

Market Maker Quota : 1,52,000 shares

Retail Quota : Not less than 50% of the Net Issue

Others Quota : 50% of the Net Issue

Price per Share : ₹ 54

Lot Size : 2,000 Shares

IPO Size : 30.00 Lakhs equity shares (aggregating up to₹ Rs. 16.20cr.)

Pre-Issue No. of Shares of Promoter & Promoter Group: 94.99% shares

Post Issue No. of Shares of Promoter & Promoter Group: 63.28% shares

Issue opens on: Monday, May 5, 2025

Issue closes on: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Tentative Listing Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Listing at: BSE SME PLATFORM

Objects of the issue:

The Issue Proceeds from the Fresh Issue will be utilized towards the following objects:

Repayment /prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company General Corporate Purposes

Jawa Capital Services Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Manoj Jewellers IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Manoj Jewellers IPO is Shreni Shares Limited.

Financial Performance: (₹ in Lakhs, otherwise mentioned)

Key Performance Indicator 31-Dec-24 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-22 Revenue from Operations 4,294.76 4,335.11 1,363.01 675.18 Revenue from Operation Growth % 32.09% 218.05% 101.87% -3.06% EBITDA 674.93 571.7 203.51 164.87 EBITDA Margin (%) 15.72% 13.19% 14.93% 24.42% Restated Profit After Tax 376.66 324.13 62.36 36.47 PAT Margin (%) 8.77% 7.48% 4.57% 5.40% Net Worth 1356.54 979.88 655.74 243.38 Capital Employed 2866.47 1860.24 1323.97 1421.98 ROE (%) 42.99% 39.63% 13.87% 16.20% ROCE (%) 30.77% 30.57% 14.72% 10.72% EPS 8.39 5.42 1.14 0.69

(Note: ROE, ROCE & EPS figures have been annualised for the period 31st December 2024)

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

This announcement is for information purposes only. This is not a prospectus announcement and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe to securities of the Company.

For full prospectus, kindly go through the BSE website https://www.bseindia.com/ and the Company Website https://manojjewellerslimited.com/

