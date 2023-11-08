Maple offers best exchange value in town: iPhone 15 at Rs. 39,900 or Rs.1,871 p.m.

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8: On 22nd September, Apple launched the latest iPhone 15 with the all-new A16 Bionic chip and has raised the bar for innovation and performance, creating an enormous amount of exhilaration among tech fans.

To cater to the hype, Maple is offering the best exchange value in town to its customers, ensuring a seamless switch from Android to iPhone. The offer also extends to Apple users who can trade in their current devices, enabling a hassle-free upgrade to the all-new iPhone 15.

Apple enthusiasts can experience the future of technology by getting their hands on iPhone 15 starting at just Rs.39,900* or at an easy EMI of Rs. 1871* p.m. at the nearest Maple store.

Both, Android and Apple users can get up to Rs.28,900* for their current device, along with an instant cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on HDFC bank cards. To add to it, Maple is also providing an exclusive exchange bonus of up to Rs.6,000, bringing down the price of iPhone 15 to as low as Rs. 39,900*.

About Maple

Maple offers best-in-class customer experience and valuable offers, giving them an edge over others. It has a robust PAN India e-commerce presence with stores in Mumbai and Mangalore. Over its 17 years of experience, it has more than half a million happy customers and it aims to strengthen it further by offering exemplary customer service. Hence, keeping up to their brand value; Experience the Difference.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270634/Maple_iPhone_15_exchange.jpg

