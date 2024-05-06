Marico posts 5.3 pc rise in q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 6.50 per share
By IANS | Published: May 6, 2024 05:14 PM2024-05-06T17:14:31+5:302024-05-06T17:15:09+5:30
Mumbai, May 6 Fast moving consumer goods major Marico on Monday reported a 5.3 per cent in consolidated ...
Mumbai, May 6 Fast moving consumer goods major Marico on Monday reported a 5.3 per cent in consolidated net profit rose to Rs 318 crore for the Jan-March quarter compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 302 crore in the same period last year.
Marico which owns the Saffola and Parachute brands of packaged oils posted a 2 per cent increase in revenue at Rs 2,278 crore up from Rs 2,240 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
The Board of Directors of Marico Limited declared a second interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share.
This takes the total dividend of the company to Rs 9.50 per share as an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share was declared on October 30, 2023.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app