Marico posts 5.3 pc rise in q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 6.50 per share

Mumbai, May 6 Fast moving consumer goods major Marico on Monday reported a 5.3 per cent in consolidated net profit rose to Rs 318 crore for the Jan-March quarter compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 302 crore in the same period last year.

Marico which owns the Saffola and Parachute brands of packaged oils posted a 2 per cent increase in revenue at Rs 2,278 crore up from Rs 2,240 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The Board of Directors of Marico Limited declared a second interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share.

This takes the total dividend of the company to Rs 9.50 per share as an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share was declared on October 30, 2023.

