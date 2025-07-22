Market experts praised SEBI for allowing trading to Jane Street Group with restrictions to safeguard retail investors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : Market experts appreciated Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) allowing trading to US proprietary trading firm Jane Street, with certain restrictions after it deposited the alleged unlawful gains of Rs 4863 crore in an escrow account as per regulators interim order of Jul 3rd, 2025.

Experts who spoke withsaid that the market regulator has taken a balanced approach towards trading in the stock market and investor protection.

On Monday, SEBI allowed Jane Street to resume trading in the Indian stock markets with certain restrictions after the group confirms to desist from unfair trade practices.

Corporate lawyer H.P. Ranina lauded SEBI's decision, emphasising its objectivity and fairness. "I think it's a good step because it will mean that the SEBI is taking an objective view, a fair view," Raina stated.

Raina also highlighted that the deposit of the alleged illegally gained money is merely an interim measure, with the investigation still ongoing. "If they (SEBI) find that Jane Street has not done anything wrong, then even the money that has been deposited will be refunded to it. But in the meantime, they will start the trading activity. There's no further restriction on the trading activity. So that's a very good thing. It is sending the right signal, both in India and abroad."

Market expert Sunil Shah echoed Raina's sentiments, particularly from the perspective of the retail investor. "At the cost of retail investors, certainly I appreciate SEBI; what it has done is truly remarkable," Shah commented.

He expressed hope that SEBI would continue to monitor such situations closely, preventing large institutions from exploiting smaller investors in the future. "I hope they will monitor these things further so that in future, no big institution can take advantage of, you know, small and retail investors."

While allowing trading to the JS group, the market regulator has directed the stock exchanges to continuously monitor the future trading activities and positions of the group to prevent any potential manipulative behaviour until it concludes its investigations and takes any resulting actions.

Earlier, on July 14, Jane Street Group deposited Rs 4843.57 crore into an escrow account and requested SEBI to allow trading to the group.

In the interim order of July 3, SEBI has charged the Jane Street Group with index manipulation and imposed a recovery of one of the highest ever illegal gains made by the group, amounting to Rs 4,843.57 crore.

