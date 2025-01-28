Marko & Brando Founder Discusses the Role of Regional Marketing in India’s Evolving Landscape at Exchange4Media Event

Shreyansh Rohatgi, the founder of Marko & Brando, spoke on the much needed and evolving role of regional marketing in India during the conference exchange4media held in Mumbai in 2024. As one of the speakers, he related the importance of understanding culture and its link with language and consumer behavior as a primary factor for any business to transform its regional business strategies. He shared how tailored campaigns along with regional languages and even specific marketing times can vastly improve the connection with the audience and how middle aged marketers can alter their views towards marketing.

One of the key takeaways from his talk was the importance of language in driving customer engagement. Rohatgi discussed how he fondly remembers one of Marko & Brando's campaigns when switching from English to a regional language resulted in a drastic decrease in the cost per lead while simultaneously improving the rate of composition. These cases highlighted the importance of speaking to consumers in the vernacular and surely, it strengthens the argument that the marketing message should be specifically crafted to the region's target audience.

Understanding regional timelines was another point discussed by Rohatgi which is of great significance. He said that in some regions within the country, there are cultural factors that affect purchasing decisions. Certain major festivals like Rakhi and Independence Day often receive extreme advertising attention in certain areas. Still, regions such as West Bengal may be unwilling to purchase property during these periods due to cultural beliefs that these periods are inauspicious. This view brought to light the fact that marketers have to appreciate the traditions of the people and determine when it is appropriate to market as opposed to just marketing based on the trends in the country.

The founder also stressed the importance of long-term brand building over one-off project promotions. Rohatgi explained that while project-specific marketing campaigns are essential, fostering a consistent and trustworthy brand image helps build a loyal customer base. He shared that brands that have invested years in creating strong regional identities have seen significantly lower conversion costs due to their established reputation.

Rohatgi also spoke on how traditional marketing can be integrated with the new digital marketing approaches. Although modern channels facilitate accuracy in targeting, the old forms of media communication still remain relevant in many parts of the world where digital engagement is relatively low. This gives marketers an opportunity to combine both channels of marketing to maximize scope but locally appeal to sentiments within the context of the region.

To summarize, Shreyansh Rohatgi's talk highlighted the importance of regional marketing on the future of advertising in India. His observations were in line with crafting successful campaigns which not only capture the language and taste of the consumers but also consider local constraints in the region to make sure that the marketing will work.

