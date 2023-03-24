Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit completes its 50th Edition

New Delhi [India], March 24 (/PRNewswire): The 10th Season of India's biggest Obstacle race - The Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit, hosted by Volano Entertainment Pvt Ltd - culminated in a spectacular finale on Sunday in Noida. Since its inception almost a decade ago, The Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Races have attracted athletes and thrill seekers alike. Proclaimed to be the Toughest Race in Asia, the winners of the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Legends Cup have been army personnel, fitness trainers, and professionals with an affinity to personal fitness.

The current season, the 1st post pandemic, saw a remarkable return of over 35,000 devilslayers to the course where they ran 5 kms and over came 15 military style obstacles, across an 8 city rollout.

Known for offering the biggest prize in amateur sports, The Legends Cup category of participation sees enthusiasts run across every city of the season to try and get a podium finish which gives them points. The male and female athletes at the end of the season can win themselves a brand new Maruti Suzuki Swift Car. The competition this year was fierce and the participants who emerged victorious were Zahabiya Merchant from Mumbai in the Women's category, and retired soldier Sukhchain Singh from Hisar in the Men's category. Remarkably this is Sukhchain's second win. He previously competed in 2018-19 and had already won the top spot and a car for himself.

Speaking at the finale of the season, Adnan Adeeb, Founder of the property, had this to say: "I am very emotional as we celebrate the 50th edition milestone, and I wish to dedicate this season of the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit races to the never die spirit of this amazing growing tribe of Devilslayers who are all now determined than ever before to raise the bar of their personal fitness goals and compete to win because to them and us, life is no longer a spectator sport.

In the last 10 years, it has been an absolute privilege to have hosted participants from over 800 cities, and 30 countries. And now as we celebrate a massive 50th edition at the end of our 10th season, I am grateful and feel truly blessed to have received the support from partners, participants and the incredible tribe of devilslayers. My biggest thanks to Maruti Suzuki for their continued belief in Devils Circuit, together we will make this property soar to higher skies."

A similar thought was echoed by Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, "We find tremendous synergies between Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit and the brand Swift. Designed to appeal to the young and vibrant India, Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit builds oneness and camaraderie among participants. Brand Swift also has a cult following among the youth owing to its sporty design and powerful performance. It provides an adrenaline rush with its driving dynamics & is perfect for those who want to push their limits and experience the thrill of the road, no matter what terrain they're on, be it long, curvy or rough. Hence the Swift resonates perfectly with the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit, pushing participants to 'Be Limitless'."

Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit, one of the coolest concepts of running introduced to India by Volano is an unique disruptive sports property which has already initiated a revolution in the entire fitness and running category mix. Its model encourages camaraderie between runners as they tackle a running track interspersed with military-style obstacles, including high warped walls, barbed wire and ice.

In today's new post pandemic world, this concept has proved to be an even bigger draw for the orgsations that are looking for opportunities of connecting and engaging with a diverse employee base. At Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit, historically over 70% of participants have come from corporate backgrounds and this season has been no different. According to previous participants, at the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit races, everyone works towards the same goal - leaving no man behind. The orgc camaraderie and team spirit that arises, sets up a perfect way to team build and create deep connections.

The concept has grown popular among fitness enthusiasts as well as corporates seeking to build a healthy team spirit. Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit enjoys participation from individuals across a diverse age group ranging from 16 to 70 years old. Designed for those across varying fitness levels, it allows everyone to test themselves in a highly challenging environment.

With a grand prize of a brand new Maruti Suzuki swift up for grabs in both the male and Female competitive participation categories, the property also offers the biggest prize in amateur sports in the country today.

Volano Entertainment Pvt Ltd is India's Leading participative sports Firm headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana. Credited with the conceptualisation and execution of some of India's biggest participative sports properties, Volano has been responsible for creating brands such as the Devils Circuit, Devils Circuit Swift Challenge, and GameOnIndia.

Co-Founded by Adnan Adeeb and Zeba Zaidi, Volano brings path-breaking and disruptive sports properties that comprise a unique amalgamation of fun and fitness for everyone. With close to 4 decades of experience between the co-founders, Volano has secured trust from brands like, Maruti Suzuki, Puma, Morpheus, and Apollo Tyres amongst others. As the first mover in the space of participative sports, Volano introduced the concept of obstacle running by establishing Devils Circuit in 2012. This was done with the vision of increasing sports participation among the masses and revolutionizing the concept of running.

