Maruti Suzuki launches 4th Japan-India institute for manufacturing in Sonipat

New Delhi [India], July 22 : Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the commencement of admissions for the first batch at its newly launched Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) in Sonipat, which marks the automobile major's fourth JIM in India and its second in Haryana.

The institute, located at the Master Atul Government ITI in Sonipat, is set to admit over 100 students annually across four key trades: Mechanic Motor Vehicle (MMV), Machinist, Welder, and Fitter.

Classes for the inaugural batch are scheduled to begin in September 2025. Maruti Suzuki has invested over Rs 10 crore in establishing the facility.

Affiliated with the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and accredited by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the JIM will implement a dual training system.

This approach blends theoretical classroom instruction with hands-on industrial training, and includes modules on safety, quality, discipline, kaizen, and other essential Japanese manufacturing practices.

Gaurav Gautam, Haryana's Minister of State for Youth Empowerment & Entrepreneurship, praised Maruti Suzuki for contributing to the state's economic development.

He said, "Maruti Suzuki's commitment to skill development in Haryana through its state-of-the-art JIMs at Uncha Majra and now at Sonipat is truly commendable."

Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki, emphasized the company's commitment to skill development.

"We are confident JIM Sonipat will enhance employability and instill a disciplined work ethic rooted in world-class manufacturing standards," he said.

The project is a result of a public-private partnership under which the Haryana government has provided land and infrastructure, while Maruti Suzuki has upgraded the facilities, introduced real-life simulation assembly lines, and will oversee the institute's operations.

The JIMs are part of a broader Indo-Japanese collaboration aimed at training 30,000 Indian youth over 10 years. Since inception, over 2,100 students have graduated from Maruti Suzuki's existing JIMs.

Through its broader skill development initiatives, Maruti Suzuki has supported 23 ITIs, established 31 Automobile Skill Enhancement Centres, and spent over Rs 450 crore in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions up to Financial Year 2024-25.

