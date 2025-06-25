Maruti Suzuki to expand service network from 5400 to 8,000 touchpoints by FY31

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Maruti Suzuki India Limited will increase its service touchpoints to 8,000 by FY 2030-31, from about 5400 currently, the company said in a press release.

"Going forward, we aim to expand our service touchpoints to 8,000 by FY 2030-31# and introduce innovative formats to cater to the requirements of diverse customer needs. This will also help our EV launch," noted Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

The auto maker is preparing 1,500 electric vehicles (EV) enabled service stations in over 1000 cities.

"We are preparing 1,500 EV-enabled service workshops covering over 1,000 cities with specially trained manpower and special equipment to extend all EV-related support to our customers," added Takeuchi.

Maruti Suzuki is known for its after sales network across metros, small towns, and even in deep rural interiors of the country. The vast network currently stands at over 5,400 service touchpoints, enabling Maruti Suzuki to service a record level of vehicles in May 2025.

In a major breakthrough, the company serviced over 24.5 lakh vehicles in May, marking the highest ever vehicles serviced in a month.

"Good quality after-sales service is critical to maintain vehicle health, leading to a delightful car ownership experience and strengthen customer retention. Even before we started mass sales of vehicles in India, our focus was on building a robust service network, a foundation that continues to support us as we expand our business further," Hisashi Takeuchi said.

Furthermore, the company provides a dedicated Quick Response Team (QRT) for emergency on-road assistance across the country. This vast service network is immensely significant for supporting customers during natural calamities.

Additionally, the company has implemented AI-driven chatbots and voice bots with the aim of enhancing service operations.

Alongside, the workshop personnel are trained on the latest technologies as well as soft skills. To minimise downtime and quick service turnaround, the Company ensures quick availability of parts. The high level of localisation supports in making the parts easily available and affordable," the company said.

