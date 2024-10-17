Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant becomes fastest to hit 1 cr production milestone globally

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Maruti Suzuki India Limited has reached a significant milestone, with the Manesar facility crossing the 1 crore cumulative production mark.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the vehicle to roll out from the plant was the popular compact SUV, Brezza, underscoring the automaker's growing presence in the SUV segment.

The Manesar plant achieved this feat in just 18 years, making it the fastest among Suzuki's global automobile manufacturing facilities to reach the 1 crore production milestone.

The facility, which commenced operations in October 2006, is spread over 600 acres and manufactures a range of models, including Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso, and Celerio.

These vehicles serve both domestic and international markets, with exports reaching regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and neighboring Asian countries.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "With a strong focus on local manufacturing of components, since inception, the Company has been able to establish a vast supply chain in India."

He added, "Through our large-scale manufacturing facilities, we have been able to provide direct and indirect employment to millions of people. Along with our supply chain partners, we will continue to contribute to making automobile industry in India self-reliant and globally competitive."

The Manesar facility has not only served the domestic market but also played a pivotal role in Maruti Suzuki's global expansion efforts. The plant was responsible for manufacturing the Baleno, the first passenger car exported by the company to Japan.

This achievement reflects the facility's capacity to meet international quality standards while supporting Maruti Suzuki's overall production capability, which stands at approximately 2.35 million units per annum.

Since its inception, Maruti Suzuki has produced over 3.11 crore vehicles, reinforcing its leadership in the Indian automotive industry.

