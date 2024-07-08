Maruti Suzuki's vehicle dispatch through railways on the rise, aims at 35 pc by 2030

New Delhi [India], July 8 : As part of its commitment to green logistics, Maruti Suzuki India surpassed a landmark of 2 million cumulative vehicle dispatches using railways, a milestone in itself.

As per a company release, the automaker has scaled up its vehicle dispatches through railways from 65,700 units in 2014-15 to 447,750 units in 2023-24.

Railways typically offer a congestion-free, safer, and energy-efficient alternative to road transportation. Today, the company dispatches vehicles to 20 destinations, serving over 450 cities using Indian Railways.

"...the company has systematically increased its share of vehicle dispatches using railways," said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India.

"With our production capacity nearly doubling from about 2 million units to 4 million units by FY 2030-31, we plan to augment the use of railways in vehicle dispatches, close to 35 per cent over the next 7-8 years. We stand committed to the government of India's net zero emissions target by 2070," said the MD and CEO.

Earlier this year, under the PM Gati Shakti programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first automobile in-plant railway siding at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat facility. This facility has a capacity to dispatch 300,000 vehicles per annum.

The next in-plant railway siding is in progress at Manesar facility and will be operational soon.

During 2023-24, the company had achieved its highest-ever annual sales volume, exports, net sales, and net profit.

Throughout the fiscal year, the Company sold a total of 2,135,323 vehicles, representing an 8.6% growth over FY2022-23. Domestic sales volume reached 1,852,256 units, while exports stood at 283,067 units.

The company commenced exports in 1987 and now contributes nearly 40 per cent of the total vehicle exports from India. Recently Maruti Suzuki has also reached the cumulative milestone of producing over 3 crore car units in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor