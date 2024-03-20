Marvel PTE Software for Institutes Now Offering AI Portals for PTE Core Exam Prep

SRV Media

Zirakpur (Punjab) [India], March 20: Marvel PTE Software for Institutes is proud to announce its strategic expansion into the PTE Core evaluation sector with an addition to their fully automated software solution. Building on its expertise in PTE Academic preparation, this latest venture offers mock tests backed by a technology-driven approach to meet the specific requirements of coaching institutes focused on English proficiency exams, particularly the Pearson PTE Core exam essential for individuals aiming for permanent residency in Canada.

With its well-established reputation in the PTE Academic space, Marvel PTE Software for Institutes now introduces a cutting-edge software designed to enhance the learning experience for PTE Core exam preparation. This initiative will ensure that learners and educators have the best tools at their disposal, where tasks and content reflect real-life situations, as per demand of this test.

The AI-based PTE Core software from Marvel PTE Software for Institutes distinguishes itself through features that address the everyday challenges of both educators and students. The platform has an intuitive interface, customizable white-label options, thousands of practice questions, secure access restrictions, and continuously updated practice materials. Tools such as the Pitch and Pace Meter and Time Mode are specifically designed to equip students with the necessary skills to succeed in the PTE Core exam.

Ashok Chhikara, Senior Manager at Marvel, expresses his excitement: "Our software is a comprehensive platform that enriches the educational journey for both teachers and students."

Vanita Handa, Sales Manager, stresses the impact on institutes: "This will redefine the teaching experience, offering institutes a way to become successful in enrolling Canadian aspirants and provide superior educational content."

Reet Brij, Project Manager, on the software's capabilities: "We've integrated sophisticated analysis tools and immediate feedback mechanisms to ensure educators have a robust system to highlight student's mistakes."

In the coaching market, this development has been a welcome relief for teachers who are currently in the midst of assembling their courses.

"In February 2024, I hastily launched a PTE Core batch and soon encountered several challenges. Transitioning to Marvel's PTE Core software proved to be a pivotal moment for both myself and my students. The extensive range of practice questions for the 19 question-types, coupled with instantaneous analysis, has profoundly enriched our classroom dynamics. I was worried about the new items like Write Email and Respond to a Situation but came out happy. What sets Marvel apart is the unique content tailored specifically to the PTE Core exam's demandscontent that is available nowhere else. This specialized support has been instrumental in helping students develop and refine their test-taking strategies effectively." - Pooja Gaire from Smart Academy

Dedicated Support

Marvel's team comprises Relationship Managers who, with their deep understanding of the challenges faced by coaching institutes, provide personalized support and strategic insights. This ensures that institute owners can fully leverage the AI software for PTE Core exam preparation, optimizing both teaching efficiency and student outcomes.

Try Now

Marvel PTE Software for Institutes invites educators, experts, and institute owners within the standardized English exam prep industry to explore the next level of PTE Core preparation. This state-of-the-art software not only simplifies the teaching process but also significantly enhances students' performance in the PTE Core exam. Contact via website or WhatsApp for a complimentary demonstration and discover how Marvel's software can enrich PTE classroom.

To arrange a demo, visit Marvel PTE Software for Institutes - https://ptesoftware.marvelpte.com or reach out to their relationship managers.

Marvel PTE Software for Institutes is a leader in educational technology, offering advanced solutions for PTE Academic and PTE Core exam preparation. Through a blend of expert knowledge and technological innovation, Marvel supports coaching institutes in delivering superior educational outcomes.

