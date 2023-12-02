Marwadi University secures NAAC "A+" accreditation post inception in 2016

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 2: Marwadi University (MU) is proud to announce that it has now become one of India's youngest universities to receive the prestigious 'A+' accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Incepted as Marwadi Education Foundation Group of Institutions in 2009, and achieving state private university status in 2016 granted by the Govt of Gujarat, Marwadi University achieved the coveted accreditation post an extensive on-site inspection and detailed report submitted to an esteemed seven-member visiting committee.

The accreditation process evaluates various aspects, including the quality of teaching, learning, research, infrastructure, governance, and overall academic performance. The accreditation is a culmination of relentless commitment towards academic excellence, research, and overall development. Throughout the last academic year MU has signed 56 MOU's with Salesforce - USA; University of Public Service-Hungary, LUISS-Italy, Chicago-Kent College of Law-USA, ZURU Tech India, to name a few.

The university also developed its own UniRP (University Resource Planning) software currently running 110+ modules, 1500+ screens, 12 mobile apps, and 1650+ reports. At present, MU houses 10 industry-supported labs to provide practical research opportunities through industry partnerships, with consultancy revenue of Rs 5 Cr versus Rs 1.2 Cr last year.

Prof. (Dr) Sandeep Sancheti, Vice-Chancellor, Marwadi University, Rajkot expressed his delight on this momentous occasion saying, "It is a proud moment for all of us at Marwadi University to be graded A+ by NAAC. Receiving the status of Center of Excellence by the Gujarat Government and the added feather of NAAC A+ at the young age of 7, is a testament of our vision and relentless efforts in the direction of delivering quality higher education. It is a culmination of continuous efforts in the realm of education, ideas, research, and training put in by Marwadi University as a team since its inception in 2016. Such recognitions further strengthen our resolve to truly imbibe our core values and become a champion of the academic world to create future leaders. We dedicate this recognition to further strive for excellence and innovation in the field of higher education and research."

Earlier in 2021, MU also became the youngest University in Gujarat to be awarded Centre of Excellence by the Gujarat State Government. It has also received statutory approvals from the UGC, Bar Council of India, AICTE, Pharmacy Council of India, and the Gujarat State Council for Physiotherapy. MU boasts a 42-acre campus with 1.6 million square feet of built-up area, 140 state-of-the-art smart classrooms, and 140+ labs, with close to 8000 students currently enrolled across UG and PG Programmes in Engineering, Law, Pharma, Commerce, Sciences, IT, Business, among others.

Naresh Jadeja, Registrar, Marwadi University, added that, "The management of Marwadi University expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the NAAC team for their thorough evaluation and acknowledgment of the university's efforts. We've come a long way since we started in 2016 and have miles to go. We remain committed to making a positive impact on the progress of India and building responsible citizens that contribute to our nation."

As Marwadi University embarks on this new chapter of recognition and accolades, it remains committed to nurturing talent, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible graduates who will make a positive impact on society and nation-building.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor