Mascot Infrastructure commences development of Mascot Industrial City

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 1: Mascot Infrastructure, Gujarat's leading real estate and industrial park developer, has officially commenced work on its most ambitious project yet, the Mascot Industrial City, at Vithalapur in Ahmedabad district. Spread across 385 acres, the integrated township is set to emerge as a transformative manufacturing and logistics hub in one of the fastest-growing industrial corridors in the country and boost economic development.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Wednesday, was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, former Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel, Mehsana MP Haribhai Patel, and former Home Minister Rajnibhai Patel, among others.

Mascot Infrastructure, which has delivered over 60 million square feet of space over the years, showcased the project's expansive facilities and forward-looking amenities during the event. The foundation stone was also laid for a wide range of developments within the township, including a Dormitory Complex comprising 31 towers with 12,500 beds, 350 1BHK apartments, 290 2 & 3 BHK apartments, a shopping mall, food court, hotel, school, and fuel station.

In a strong show of investor confidence, 13 companies also laid foundation stones for their projects at the site on the same day. These include Luxor Industries, Abhi Metals, Toshee Industries, Mysore Tubes Suppliers, K Power Control, V Bros Auto, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Patel, Managing Director of Mascot Infrastructure, said, “The Mascot Industrial City marks a defining moment for us and Gujarat's industrial ecosystem. We are not just building a township, but are shaping a dynamic, inclusive, and globally competitive environment that enables industries to thrive. We are confident this project will play a key role in India's Make in India vision and become a model for industrial townships across the country.”

Mascot Industrial City is Mascot Infrastructure's sixth and largest project to date and builds on a successful track record of five integrated industrial and logistics parks across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat. Mascot Infrastructure signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the project at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Strategically located near the Vithalapur auto cluster, the park boasts a 1 km frontage along a four-lane state highway and enjoys connectivity to major infrastructure projects including the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Dholera SIR, GIFT City, and Sanand GIDC. The site also has easy access to key ports such as Kandla, Mundra and Dahej, enabling smooth logistics operations.

Meticulously master-planned, Mascot Industrial City features clearly demarcated industrial, residential and commercial zones. The offerings include industrial plots, plug-and-play factory units, Grade A warehouses, and comprehensive residential facilities. The infrastructure blueprint includes 18–30 metre-wide roads, multiple entry points, and sustainable solutions such as solar-powered street lighting, electric shuttle services, and e-cart mobility.

With clients from eight countries, including India, Japan, the US, Germany, Taiwan, Turkey, the UK, and China, Mascot Infrastructure has cemented its reputation as a reliable partner for global manufacturing. The new township will offer build-to-suit capabilities, ready factory spaces, and an ecosystem that promotes rapid scalability for industries.

Located approximately 75 km from Ahmedabad, Vithalapur is a key automobile manufacturing hub, home to major players like Maruti Suzuki and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. The Japanese External Trade Organization (JETRO) has also secured 1,200 hectares in the vicinity for nearly 30 OEMs. Mascot Industrial City is poised to facilitate sustainable and inclusive industrial growth and further enhance the region's strategic importance on the global industrial map.

