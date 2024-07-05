MASSIMO Celebrates India's Victory in Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Under Rohit Sharma's Stellar Leadership

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 5: MASSIMO, the leading brand in power solutions, extends heartfelt congratulations to the Indian cricket team for their magnificent victory in the Men's T20 World Cup 2024. This historic win, achieved under the exceptional leadership of Captain Hitman Rohit Sharma, has brought immense pride and joy to the nation.

Vikas Goyal, Managing Partner at MASSIMO, praised Rohit Sharma's unwavering determination and strategic brilliance. "Rohit Sharma's leadership has been nothing short of inspirational. His ability to motivate and guide the team through challenging moments has set a benchmark in cricketing excellence. Just as MASSIMO powers lives with reliability and strength, Rohit's leadership powered Team India to this glorious victory," he remarked.

Echoing these sentiments, Vinay Pratap Singh, Business Head - India, stated, "Rohit Sharma embodies the qualities of resilience and unwavering commitment, much like our brand ethos at MASSIMO. His journey to making India the World Champions is a testament to his remarkable skills and leadership qualities. We are proud to associate our brand with such an exemplary leader."

MASSIMO is committed to delivering quality products and exceptional service standards, ensuring reliability and excellence in every aspect. The team at MASSIMO is dedicated to innovating and providing power solutions that are synonymous with trust and efficiency. This commitment to quality resonates with the triumphant spirit of the Indian cricket team.

MASSIMO family applauds Rohit Sharma and the Indian cricket team for their remarkable achievement and wishes them continued success. This victory is a testimony to the spirit of excellence and the power of teamwork.

