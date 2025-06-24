Mast Banarasi Paan: India’s First and Fastest-Growing Tobacco-Free Paan Franchise Expands to 400+ Outlets

New Delhi [India], June 24:Mast Banarasi Paan, India's first and leading paan franchise brand, proudly announces the successful launch of over 400+ outlets across India, bringing a revolution in the traditional paan industry with its purely tobacco-free concept. Founded by Mr. Panchanand Thakur, the brand is on a mission to deliver the authentic, holy taste of Banarasi paan to every city in India while promoting a healthier lifestyle.

What began as a dream to make India a tobacco-free zone has now evolved into a national movement. Mast Banarasi Paan is not just redefining paan culture—it’s building an ecosystem where tradition meets innovation. With a passion for flavor and a commitment to health, the brand offers a diverse menu of over 60+ unique paan flavours, including Chocolate Paan, Fire Paan, Ice Paan, and more—each created with care, quality ingredients, and hygiene.

“The idea was never just about selling paan,” says Mr. Panchanand Thakur, Founder of Mast Banarasi Paan. “It's about changing perceptions, eliminating tobacco consumption, and celebrating the richness of Indian taste. We wanted to create a brand that blends health, heritage, and happiness.”

A Purely Tobacco-Free Concept

Mast Banarasi Paan has stood firmly on its tobacco-free promise from day one. Every product served under the brand is free from harmful substances, ensuring a guilt-free and refreshing experience for customers of all ages. This vision has struck a chord with families, youth, and health-conscious consumers alike.

Pan India Presence

From metropolitan cities to small towns, Mast Banarasi Paan's footprint continues to grow rapidly. The brand's successful expansion into over 400 locations is a testament to the love and trust it has earned nationwide. Each outlet reflects the brand's vibrant identity and commitment to customer satisfaction, hygiene, and consistency.

A Unique Franchise Opportunity

In addition to spreading awareness about tobacco-free living, Mast Banarasi Paan is also empowering individuals to become entrepreneurs. With a low-investment, high-return franchise model, the brand offers a golden opportunity for aspiring business owners to kickstart their journey with a trusted and proven concept.

Franchise partners receive complete support including raw material supply, staff training, branding, billing software, marketing promotions, and 2D/3D outlet design assistance. The franchise models are designed to suit various spaces such as cafes, kiosks, food courts, restaurants, and mobile setups.

Why Choose Mast Banarasi Paan?

India's First Organized Paan Franchise

100% Tobacco-Free Menu

60+ Delicious Paan Flavours

400+ Successfully Running Outlets

Full Franchise Support & Training

Trusted Brand with Nationwide Reach

Looking Ahead

As Mast Banarasi Paan continues its growth journey, the brand aims to expand internationally and touch lives across borders. The goal is to make flavoured, healthy paan not just a treat but a tradition people embrace with pride and joy.

“We invite everyone to be part of this journey—not just as customers, but as partners. Together, let's build a tobacco-free India, one paan at a time,” adds Mr. Thakur.

For more information on franchise opportunities or to locate your nearest outlet, visit https://mastbanarasipaan.com/ or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @mastbanarasipaan.

