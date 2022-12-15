Master the fundamentals of FP&A with Beeja House's New Release 'All About FP&A' by Asif Masani

What is FP&A? How can a novice make a career in FP&A? What are the essential dos and don'ts of FP&A? How to achieve your set target on this path of your career? Well, Beeja House's new launch "All About FP&A" by CA Asif Masani is an abecedarian guide to all your questions. The purpose of this book is to give the readers all the important FP&A concepts in an easy-to-understand and digestible format. The readers don't need to have prior knowledge about the subject. Any finance enthusiast, student, or finance professional can reap the benefits of this book.

The ever-evolving and ever-changing FP&A is a part of the overall management accounting parasol. With every new change that has happened and will continue to happen in your professional journey, FP&A functions change. Nonetheless, the purpose of this book is not to teach you the latest tools and technology, it is to provide you all with the fundamental and important FP&A concept in an easy-to-understand and absorbable format.

Hitting the Amazon No. 1 Bestseller spot on Launch Day itself, was no surprise for this much-awaited book by the author's avid following on the professional LinkedIn profile. The book is for freshers in Finance who want to explore FP&A as a career option and for freshers who get into this profile without having a lot of background when they start and mostly learn the skills on the job. The author hopes that this book will help them to bridge the gap faster or at least give them a place to start. The book is also a must-read for career switchers or mid-career professionals who want to transition from other profiles into FP&A but don't know where to start. This could be a great starting point for them.

The book is divided into five sections. Where section one introduces the readers to the basic concept of FP&A, section two talks about budgeting, section three deals with financial forecasting, section four is all about management reporting, and section five guides you on how to build your career in FP&A. All five sections are further divided into a cumulative of thirteen bit-sized chapters dealing with specific topics to have a deep, insightful read while covering all the essential points about FP&A.

The author CA Asif Masani aims to help 1 million students, professionals and executives develop essential FP&A skills. He is an FP&A professional with 12+ years of Finance and FP&A experience. He has worked across the banking, pharma, and Edtech industries with organizations like EY, Citibank, and Pfizer. Presently, he leads the FP&A function for APAC and India at Coursera. He is a Chartered Accountant by qualification with a flair for driving strategy, decision-making, and value creation for organizations. He is perceived as one of the leading thought leaders in the field of FP&A, strategy, and leadership. He is a regular contributor at FP&A Trends and FP&A Professionals. He has been teaching these specific skills through his live bootcamp, YouTube channel, webinars, LinkedIn posts, newsletters, and blog.

"Easy-to-comprehend and value addition book by CA Asif Masani is a must in all finance enthusiast backpacks. The way he has explained the fundamentals with much ease is applaudable. Given his vast and profound knowledge of the subject, he has done justice to the intricate topic. Indeed a well-written, avant read in FP&A and finance," says Geetika Saigal. She is a 5-Time TEDx Speaker, a Bestselling Author, a Multi Award-winning Coach, and Founder & CEO of Beeja House, India's 1st & only Mentored Publishing House.

"There is no structured guidance for people who are starting out in FP&A," the author explains. "People who are in audit and taxation and so on don't know a lot about FP&A. I was in that profile eight, nine years back. My goal is to help as many people as I can learn about FP&A. I don't want their journey to be as difficult as mine. What I learned in two or three years, I want them to know in a month or two."

With the year 2022 coming to an end, upgrade your financial learning and plan your 2023 better with Asif Masani's "All About FP&A".

