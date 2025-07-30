MathWorks Automotive Conference India 2025 Showcased Advancements in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Software-Defined Vehicles, and Electrification

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: MathWorks, the leading developer of mathematical computing software, successfully concluded the MathWorks Automotive Conference 2025 today in Pune. Automotive professionals, engineers, and industry leaders from across the country gathered to explore the latest technological advancements and engineering challenges facing the automotive industry. The sessions focused on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), software-defined vehicles (SDVs), electrification, virtual engineering, AI-driven engineered systems, and a technology showcase with MathWorks customers and engineering experts.

Sameer Prabhu, Worldwide Industry Marketing Director, MathWorks, delivered a keynote entitled "Driving the Future: Transformational Changes in the Automotive Industry". The presentation highlighted how leveraging cross-industry trends and systematically applying models and data throughout the development process and ecosystem can accelerate the transformation of the automotive industry.

"The MathWorks Automotive Conference 2025 brought together pioneering minds who are redefining the future of mobility," said Prabhu. "With a strong focus on Software-Defined Vehicles, Electrification and Virtual Engineering, Automated Driving, and AI in Engineering, this event was a powerful platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange. It's exciting to see the engineering community collaborate with tools and engage in opportunities that accelerate innovation and drive meaningful progress."

The event also featured a panel discussion titled "Streamlining Automotive Software Complexity," where industry leaders Deepti Sapliga from Cummins India, Himadri Bhushan from Electra EV, Ritesh Goyal from KPIT, and Geetanjali Khot from Tata Motors shared insights on managing the growing intricacies of modern automotive systems. The agenda included 12 technical talks covering various topics, such as ADAS, Vehicle Design and Validation, Software Defined Vehicles, Model-Based Design, AI, Autonomous Driving.

MathWorks engineers led six sessions addressing key automotive challenges and showcasing advancements in automotive software featuring representation from Daimler Trucks Innovation Center India, Bosch Global Software Technologies, Mahindra, The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Vitesco, and KPIT. These top engineering experts offered insights on navigating ADAS on Indian roads, enhancing vehicle design, accelerating SDV development using Model-Based Design, validating autonomous driving at scale, testing chassis control systems, and building software factories for rapid automotive software delivery.

Other key conference highlights included:

- A joint presentation by MapMyIndia and MathWorks on building reliable ADAS algorithms, highlighting the role of high-definition mapping in enhancing the reliability and performance of ADAS technologies.

- Team Kratos Racing, winner of Formula Bharat 2025 in the electric category, brought its Formula Student car to the event. Team members showcased the vehicle and demonstrated the Model-Based Design workflows they had adopted using MathWorks tools.

Two exclusive executive roundtables brought together senior leaders, industry experts, and academicians to exchange insights on emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in the automotive sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor