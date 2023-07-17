Matrubharti set to implement AI for personalized user experience 

New Delhi (India), July 17: Matrubharti, the renowned platform for Indian regional content, is gearing up for a new phase of growth with the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the coming quarters. The platform aims to provide a personalized experience to both authors and readers, leveraging the power of AI technology. It has long been regarded as a hub for content creators and consumers, offering a diverse range of original regional content that celebrates Indian literature and culture.

Founded by Mahendra Sharma and Nilesh Shah, Matrubharti has become a go-to destination for those who appreciate the deep social and emotional values embedded within stories. In a world riddled with stress and anxiety, these stories have proven to be a compelling medium for connecting with both facts and fantasy. Many users even consider reading on Matrubharti as a form of meditation, while numerous writers have achieved professional success by utilizing the platform.

Matrubharti boasts a community of over 100,000 authors who have chosen the platform as their first publishing outlet. With its innovative, tech-driven approach, the platform offers authors the freedom to publish stories, ranging from short tales to full-fledged novels and from fiction to non-fiction. It encourages writers to explore and express their inspirations freely. Owing to its vast readership of over 3 million individuals worldwide, Matrubharti presents stories to readers based on their specific interests.

The platform facilitates seamless connectivity between readers and writers through features like chat, reviews, and ratings. To establish credibility and recognition, writers on Matrubharti can earn a verified status upon reaching certain milestones. Such recognition opens doors to exciting opportunities, as stories published on it have been adapted into audiobooks, short films, and even web series by various media houses.

With the forthcoming integration of AI technology, Matrubharti aims to take user experience to new heights. By harnessing AI algorithms, the platform will be able to offer personalized recommendations to readers, tailoring the content they see based on their preferences and reading history. For authors, the AI implementation promises to provide valuable insights and analytics. They will gain a deeper understanding of their audience, enabling them to refine their writing and storytelling techniques to better connect with their readers.

As Matrubharti prepares to embark on this transformative journey, its commitment to fostering a thriving ecosystem for regional content remains steadfast. The integration of AI is expected to elevate the platform’s standing as a premier destination for Indian literature, where stories transcend boundaries and bridge the gap between readers and writers.

