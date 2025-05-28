Matrushakti Gaurav Samman Puraskar’ Held in Vasai on International Mothers Day 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: With the noble aim of honoring the selfless love and dedication of motherhood, the Vishwa Matrushakti Gaurav Samman Puraskar was magnificently organized in Vasai under the joint aegis of R.K. Initiative, All India Artist Association, and Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Cyber Crime Awareness.

The event was led by Rekha Gaur, founder of R.K. Initiative, and Kavita Nalwa. In their heartfelt message, they emphasized the irreplaceable role of mothers as the greatest source of inspiration in life.

“A mother's love and support are the foundation of our success and the light that guides our path.”

Kavita Nalwa added,

“Vishwa Matrushakti Divas is a symbol of acknowledgement and respect for every mother's selfless love.”

On this special occasion, 21 exceptional mothers were felicitated. Rekha Gour announced that this initiative would now become an annual tradition to recognise and celebrate inspiring mothers in society every year.

Esteemed Guests in Attendance:

Renowned actor and President of the All India Artist Association, Rohitashv Gour

Actress Pratima Kannan

Actor Arunachalam Kannan

Actress Soma Rathod

Director Sachin Kannan

Suman Mehta, Chairman – 7 Eleven Group of Companies

MLA from Vasai region, Sneha Dube Pandit

Dignitaries present at the event shared personal stories, underlining the profound value of motherhood:

Rohitashv Gour credited his success to his mother and wife, Rekha Gour, who also serves as the Vice President of the Association.

Pratima Kannan expressed that her son, Sachin Kannan, has been her true inspiration.

Soma Rathod, emotionally mentioning her two adopted sons, said they are her greatest strength.

Suman Mehta spoke about her family and children as the foundation of her achievements.

MLA Sneha Dube Pandit recalled her own mother's support, acknowledging it as essential to her journey in public life. On this occasion, she announced the Maharashtra Government's ‘Maatri-Samman Policy', which mandates the inclusion of the mother's name in all newborn registration records. She urged the public to adopt this for existing records as well.

During an interaction with Sneha Dube, Rohitashv Gour highlighted the challenges faced during shooting schedules in the Vasai-Naigaon area. As a key figure associated with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, he shared specific concerns, to which the MLA assured every possible assistance.

“This inspiring initiative to salute, honor, and recognize the power of motherhood has now laid the foundation for a beautiful new tradition.”

