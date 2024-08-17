Mavericks Premier League 2024, an elite BRIDGE tournament, kicks off in Mumbai attracting top talent and Asian Games medalists from across India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: The prestigious Mavericks Premier League 2024 has officially commenced today at the iconic Madhuli Apartments, Worli, Mumbai. The four-day tournament, held under the aegis of the BRIDGE Federation of India, is set to conclude on August 18, 2024. This elite event has brought together the top eight BRIDGE teams from across the nation, including renowned players who have represented India at the Asian Games.

The tournament follows a meticulously crafted format designed to test the strategic acumen of all participants. Among the distinguished players competing in this year's league are Jaggy Shivdasani, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Sandeep Thakral, Ajay Khare, and Rajeshwar Tiwari, all of whom were part of the Indian team that secured the silver medal at the Asian Games. Their participation underscores the elite nature of this tournament, where every match promises to showcase the highest level of skill and strategy.

Subodh Maskara, renowned BRIDGE player and organiser of The Mavericks Premier League 2024 said, "The elite tournament is rapidly becoming a hallmark in India's BRIDGE calendar, reflecting the game's growing international momentum within the country. As BRIDGE continues to gain popularity, tournaments like these are attracting some of the finest talents in the sport, further solidifying India's reputation on the global stage."

He further added, "BRIDGE is recognised by the International Olympic Committee. It's encouraging to witness a resurgence of interest in BRIDGE across the globe. The game is increasingly acknowledged as a strategic endeavor that demands mental stimulation and sharp intelligence to overcome challenges. With its emphasis on agility and cognitive skills, BRIDGE is now being promoted for all ages. Once considered a pastime for older generations, it has evolved into a recognized sport embraced by both millennials and Gen Z. Furthermore, studies have proven that playing BRIDGE can delay or even avoid the onset of dementia and increase memory retention. In an era where we rely heavily on our phones, it's crucial to engage in activities that exercise our brain cells"

Over the first two days, all eight teams will engage in a single round-robin phase, where they will play seven rounds of 14 boards each. Based on their performance, the teams will be ranked and divided into two groups Group A (top four teams) and Group B (remaining teams).

On the third day, the competition heats up with four additional rounds where top teams face off based on their round-robin rankings. The final day will witness the climax of this intense competition, as the winners of the Group A semi-finals battle for the championship, while the Group B teams compete for their respective positions.

A highlight of the event will be the presence of celebrated personalities Milind Soman and Chitrangada Singh, who will be addressing the participants on the evening of Saturday, August 17, at 7 PM. Their appearance is expected to add a touch of glamour to the tournament, further elevating its profile.

BRIDGE, a game of intellect and strategy, has a rich history and a dedicated following worldwide. In India, its appeal is growing, with more players and enthusiasts recognizing the depth and challenge it offers. The Mavericks Premier League exemplifies this trend, serving as a platform for the best of the best to compete, inspire, and push the boundaries of their capabilities. It is a step towards putting India on the global map of BRIDGE. India's BRIDGE community consists of approximately 4,000 competitive players. The BRIDGE Federation of India (BFI), operating under the World BRIDGE Federation (WBF) and the IOC, actively promotes youth engagement in the game. Local organizations have also launched initiatives to boost BRIDGE's popularity, with a focus on cultivating young talent.

For more information about the Mavericks Premier League - 2024, including match schedules and updates, please visit the tournament's official website at https://bridgewebs.com/mavericks.

