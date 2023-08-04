Max Fashion celebrates inclusivity and connections in its new campaign - Friendship Beyond Words

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 4: Introducing its new campaign, ‘Friendship Beyond Words,’ on the occasion of International Friendship Day, Max Fashion amplifies its brand belief of fostering genuine connections with customers and their commitment towards creating equal work opportunities for all, including people with special needs. The campaign is being extensively promoted through various social media platforms, and in-store displays across Max Fashion's numerous outlets.

Highlighting the importance of Max Cares and this campaign, Max Fashion spokesperson Pallavi Pandey, Head Marketing said, “We are extremely excited to launch the ‘Friendship Beyond Words’ campaign, as it aligns with the brand’s core values of diversity and inclusivity. This campaign, under our initiative ‘Max Cares,’ is driven by the belief that true friendship goes beyond spoken language and that every individual, regardless of their abilities, deserves to be a part of an inclusive society.”

“We believe this campaign will raise awareness, celebrate diversity, encourage empathy, and that’s something we have set to achieve with Fashion i.e. to democratise fashion without discrimination,” she added.

The film #FriendshipBeyondWords, released on Max Fashion’s digital platforms, has over 10 Million views across Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. The heartening one-minute film opens with a young boy, Ved, entering a Max Fashion store with his parents. He runs inside the store to meet the Max staff he is friends with, who is specially-abled. They greet each other with a lot of warmth and Ved goes on to wish her “Happy Friendship Day” in sign-language. The girl gets emotional and gives Ved a hug, while breaking out in a smile. She then goes on to ask him where her friendship band is, and Ved places it on her wrists.

To View the Film: This Friendship Day, Kindness is the New Language

The emotive thought of “At Max you will always find a friend!” at the back of a heartwarming soundtrack brings alive the message of celebrating the beauty of friendship that breaks barriers and warms the heart.

The Friendship Day campaign has been conceptualised under, ‘Max Cares’ initiative, to make a positive impact on society and demonstrate the brand's commitment to giving back to the community. Max has recruited 1000+ specially-abled people since 2011, accounting for more than 5% of their total workforce.

