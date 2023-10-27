Max Life is the official Fan Park partner of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 27: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Max Life"/"Company") has announced its association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the official Fan Park Partner for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. As part of this association, Max Life is sponsoring ICC Fan Parks across 10 cities, providing cricket enthusiasts with a stadium-like atmosphere at 14 screening locations for 7 matches.

ICC fan parks are specifically designed to give a stadium-like experience of watching cricket matches together, and provides a holistic space for all to cheer for their favourite teams. In this partnership, Max Life has secured the rights to use ICC CWC Fan Park Logos & Marks in its advertising as the official Fan Park partner, a 5mx5m Experiential Zone for product demonstrations and brand engagement. The sponsorship includes 10 overs of branding time, 10 brand announcements, and 5 static banners/boards, among other things. The ICC Fan Park offers kids' play zones, music bands, DJs, and emcees for interactive matches. Committed to ESG values, the park features eco-friendly displays and seating, alongside sustainable practices, to minimize emissions and waste.

About Max Life Insurance

Max Life is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery, and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2022-23, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 25,342 Cr.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com

