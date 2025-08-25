MAX Marketing Turns 10, Celebrates a Decade of Storytelling Beyond the Screen

In just ten years, MAX Marketing has grown from a small creative setup into the country’s most trusted name in film promotions. Launched in 2015 by Varun Gupta, the agency has led campaigns for more than 150 films across Bollywood, South Indian cinema, and regional industries. Its portfolio stretches from mega blockbusters like RRR, Animal, Kabir Singh, Kalki 2898 AD, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2, and Crew to impactful, conversation-starting titles like Padman, Article 370, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, Major, and HanuMan. What sets MAX apart is its ability to take films beyond marketing, turning them into shared cultural experiences.

This decade-long journey has earned MAX admiration from some of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and many others have applauded the agency’s creativity and vision. Varun Dhawan described their strength as “a rare instinct to connect with the masses.” Anil Kapoor praised the freshness of ideas, calling Varun Gupta a passionate leader backed by a powerhouse team. Tabu credited the agency for shaping the success of her recent run at the box office, while Yami Gautam admired their ability to truly understand audience emotions. Actor Adivi Sesh reflected on his Hindi debut Major saying there was “no better team than MAX to launch the film.”

The agency’s work demonstrates that no two films can be promoted with the same formula. Kabir Singh tapped into music and youthful energy to spark a wave across the nation. RRR was elevated as a pan-India spectacle with innovations like the widely discussed PVRRR partnership. For Kalki 2898 AD, MAX created futuristic and immersive activations that mirrored the grandeur of the film. In the case of Drishyam 2, the suspense-driven campaigns built both nostalgia for the original and curiosity among new audiences. When handling issue-based films such as Padman, Article 370, or Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, the agency struck a balance between sparking dialogue and preserving cinematic excitement. Even genres like horror and mythology, often considered niche, found mainstream acceptance through strategic storytelling in projects like Shaitaan and HanuMan.

MAX’s footprint also expands well beyond Bollywood blockbusters. The agency has successfully partnered with regional projects such as Ved in Marathi, Taaro Thayo in Gujarati, Jombieland in Punjabi, and Dasara in Telugu. This ability to adapt to different cultural and linguistic audiences has been central to their versatility and long-lasting impact. The key to MAX’s success lies in blending data-backed planning with emotional resonance. Their campaigns are not limited to creating excitement before release but often extend into sustained engagement, ensuring that films remain in conversation long after they hit theatres. Over the years, MAX has not just marketed films — it has influenced how audiences across the country watch, talk about, and celebrate cinema.

As MAX enters its next decade, the vision remains sharp: to keep innovating, designing campaigns that leave a mark, and strengthening the bond between films and audiences. What began as a boutique idea is today a cultural force — and its journey has only just begun.