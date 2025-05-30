Maximus International’s Momentum Continues: Strategic Investments Fuel 26 Percent EBITDA Growth

Financial Synopsis:

Particular FY25 FY24 Change % Revenue 1,568.5 1,088.3 44% EBIDTA 151.9 120.7 26% PBT 103.4 84.3 23% PAT 91 79.9 14% Debt-to-Equity Ratio 0.65 0.66 -3%

Update on Financial Performance

Quarter-on-Quarter Highlights (Q4 FY25 vs Q3 FY25):

Revenue increased by 22% QoQ to INR 448.8 Mn , driven by strong demand and strategic market expansion.

, driven by strong demand and strategic market expansion. PAT stood at a solid INR 20.3 Mn , continuing to reflect strong underlying profitability.

, continuing to reflect strong underlying profitability. Leverage Improvement: The Debt-to-Equity ratio improved from 0.73× to 0.65× on a QoQ basis, underscoring our proactive capital-structure optimization.

The Debt-to-Equity ratio improved from 0.73× to 0.65× on a QoQ basis, underscoring our proactive capital-structure optimization. Healthy Interest Coverage: An Interest Service Coverage Ratio of 4.01× demonstrates strong earnings capability and effective debt servicing.

An Interest Service Coverage Ratio of 4.01× demonstrates strong earnings capability and effective debt servicing. Stable Finance Costs: Finance costs held steady at roughly INR 8.4 Mn, despite higher operational activity—indicating stable borrowing levels and favourable funding terms.

Annual Performance (FY25 vs FY24):

Revenue surged 44% YoY to INR 1,568.5 Mn , marking another milestone in the company's growth journey backed by robust demand across core verticals.

, marking another milestone in the company's growth journey backed by robust demand across core verticals. EBITDA improved to INR 151.9 Mn , a YoY growth of 26%, powered by scale efficiencies and tight cost controls.

, a YoY growth of 26%, powered by scale efficiencies and tight cost controls. PBT grew 23% YoY to INR 103.4 Mn , while PAT rose 14% to INR 91.0 Mn , both reinforcing sustained profitability.

, while , both reinforcing sustained profitability. Consistent Capital Efficiency: The Debt-to-Equity ratio remained comfortably low at 0.65×, reflecting a strong and balanced financial position.

The Debt-to-Equity ratio remained comfortably low at 0.65×, reflecting a strong and balanced financial position. Accelerated Capacity Investments: Capital Work-in-Progress jumped from INR 8.3 Mn to INR 46.65 Mn , underscoring ongoing investments in our corporate office and expanded manufacturing facilities to support growth.

Capital Work-in-Progress jumped from to , underscoring ongoing investments in our corporate office and expanded manufacturing facilities to support growth. Operating Cash-Flow Resilience: Operating cash outflow of INR 145.7 Mn reflects a higher investment in working capital to support growth (vs INR 81.8 Mn last year) but is underpinned by a stronger pre-WC cash generation of INR 164.5 Mn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor