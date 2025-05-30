Maximus International’s Momentum Continues: Strategic Investments Fuel 26 Percent EBITDA Growth
Financial Synopsis:
|Particular
|FY25
|FY24
|Change %
|Revenue
|1,568.5
|1,088.3
|44%
|EBIDTA
|151.9
|120.7
|26%
|PBT
|103.4
|84.3
|23%
|PAT
|91
|79.9
|14%
|Debt-to-Equity Ratio
|0.65
|0.66
|-3%
Update on Financial Performance
Quarter-on-Quarter Highlights (Q4 FY25 vs Q3 FY25):
- Revenue increased by 22% QoQ to INR 448.8 Mn, driven by strong demand and strategic market expansion.
- PAT stood at a solid INR 20.3 Mn, continuing to reflect strong underlying profitability.
- Leverage Improvement: The Debt-to-Equity ratio improved from 0.73× to 0.65× on a QoQ basis, underscoring our proactive capital-structure optimization.
- Healthy Interest Coverage: An Interest Service Coverage Ratio of 4.01× demonstrates strong earnings capability and effective debt servicing.
- Stable Finance Costs: Finance costs held steady at roughly INR 8.4 Mn, despite higher operational activity—indicating stable borrowing levels and favourable funding terms.
Annual Performance (FY25 vs FY24):
- Revenue surged 44% YoY to INR 1,568.5 Mn, marking another milestone in the company's growth journey backed by robust demand across core verticals.
- EBITDA improved to INR 151.9 Mn, a YoY growth of 26%, powered by scale efficiencies and tight cost controls.
- PBT grew 23% YoY to INR 103.4 Mn, while PAT rose 14% to INR 91.0 Mn, both reinforcing sustained profitability.
- Consistent Capital Efficiency: The Debt-to-Equity ratio remained comfortably low at 0.65×, reflecting a strong and balanced financial position.
- Accelerated Capacity Investments: Capital Work-in-Progress jumped from INR 8.3 Mn to INR 46.65 Mn, underscoring ongoing investments in our corporate office and expanded manufacturing facilities to support growth.
- Operating Cash-Flow Resilience: Operating cash outflow of INR 145.7 Mn reflects a higher investment in working capital to support growth (vs INR 81.8 Mn last year) but is underpinned by a stronger pre-WC cash generation of INR 164.5 Mn.
