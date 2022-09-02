Maximus subsidiary secures long-term purchase commitment

Maximus International Limited (MIL) (BSE: MAXIMUS.BO) (BSE: 540401) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Maximus Global FZE (MGF), has entered into a long-term (3 years) supply arrangement of around 5 Million Litres (approximately Rs 550 Million as per current pricing) of bulk white oils and base oils with one of its larger customers namely Neo Lubritech FZ-LLC (NLFL), UAE.

NLFL has been a distributor and wholesaler for MGF in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for various bulk petroleum products. MGF and NLFL have been associated with each other in this business for over 3 years and enjoy a strong working relationship in the MENA region. NLFL plans to further add other key petroleum products, supplied by MGF, in the coming years to grow its business and sales.

Maximus International Limited is confident that this association will scale further heights and would enable MGF become a major player in this market. Such an arrangement will also fuel the growth strategy of Maximus Group, which was unveiled a few weeks ago.

Maximus International Limited (MIL) is a subsidiary of Optimus Finance Limited (BSE Listed), a Vadodara-based non-banking finance company registered by the Reserve Bank of India. MIL was incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013.

MIL is engaged in importing, trading and exporting a wide range of products in various quantities and specifications to meet the variegated requirements of our clients for whom we act as a Resource/Intermediate Company.

For Further details, please get in touch with:

Investor Relation

Name -- Milind Joshi

Chief Financial Officer

Email - milind@maximusinternational.in

Phone number - +91-265 2325321/2345321

Corporate Communications/PR

Name - Job Cornelius

CEO

Contact Number: +91-9892266156

Email: jc@trinityglobalservices.org

This Story has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor