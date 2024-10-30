Mayapada Hospitality Holding extends its growing portfolio with Holiday Inn Express Bali Sunset Road

PRNewswire

Kuta [Indonesia], October 30: Mayapada Hospitality Holding is proud to announce the opening of Holiday Inn Express Bali Sunset Road. This will be the fourth hotel in Indonesia developed and owned by the Group.

Managed under the Holiday Inn Express brand - IHG's largest and fastest-growing brand, the hotel marks the second Holiday Inn Express property in Bali.

Hotels in the Mayapada Hospitality Holding portfolio currently include InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort, Holiday Inn Bali Sanur and the soon-to-open voco Bali Seminyak, which is scheduled to open 01st December 2024 and will be the first property under IHG's premium brand, voco hotels, in Indonesia.

Ideally located in the heart of Sunset Road, Kuta, Holiday Inn Express Bali Sunset Road is just a 15-minute drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport. Featuring the 72 rooms and suites, the hotel will officially welcome guests from 01st November 2024.

With a focus on championing simple, smart travel, the hotel is dedicated to providing a comfortable and peaceful overnight recharge experience for savvy travelers. Holiday Inn Express Bali Sunset Road offers the brand's Next Generation design scheme, including 70 rooms and 2 suites, each with a private balcony and advanced technology to enhance the guest experience. Every room includes a flexible workspace, ample USB port and plug socket, high-quality bedding, a smart TV, a Bluetooth music player, tea and coffee making facilities, an in-room safe, minibar and separate/walk-in showers.

Guests can start their day with hot breakfast as a dine-in option or 'grab-and-go' selection for guest on the move. Snacks and beverages are also available at Javabica's JB Cafe. For those seeking relaxation, the hotel offers a 24-hour fitness room and outdoor swimming pool for the guest unwind and recharge during their stay.

The hotel provide a spacious board room and meeting room and a meeting lounge with a view. A ballroom which can accommodate 200 people. With these facilities, Holiday Inn Express Bali Sunset Road is an ideal venue for corporate events, meetings and celebrations.

Guest can immerse themselves in exploring the vibrant area of Kuta with nearby attractions such as Trans Studio theme park, Waterbom Park and Kuta Beach.

"We are excited to open the doors of Holiday Inn Express Bali Sunset Road and Javabica's JB Cafe and welcome guests to experience our unique blend of smart comfort and convenience. Our team is committed to providing seamless stays and quality Guest experience allowing travelers to focus on what matters most." Said Mr. Gordon Coutts - Owner Representative, Mayapada Hospitality Holding.

Holiday Inn Express Bali Sunset Road

Jl. Sunset Road 99X, Kuta, Bali 80361, Indonesia

P: +62 361 2014 900

E: reservation.dpssr@ihg.com

www.holidayinnexpress.com/BaliSunset

To download the high resolution images, please click HERE

About Holiday Inn Express

For travelers on the go, Holiday Inn Express provides more where it matters most - a great night's sleep with our Express Recharge program, focused service from genuine people, and the Express Start Breakfast™ included in the rate, all designed to help guests feel more than ready for their day. As the fastest growing brand for IHG Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express aims to enable real, human connections for our guests by providing a simple, smart travel experience. For more information, visit www.holidayinnexpress.com, and connect with us on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

About IHG®

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has more than 6,500 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.

* Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

* Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

* Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels

* Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

* Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor